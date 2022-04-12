Gilbert Gottfried was known as a comedian’s comedian, and as evidence of that look no further than the outpouring of tribute posts reacting to his untimely passing.

Jon Stewart called opening for Gottfried “one of the great thrills of my early stand up life.” He added that Gilbert “could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.”

“For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away,” wrote Richard Lewis. “You can’t be funnier.”

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” remarked Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander. “What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

Find more tributes to Gottfried from Bill Burr, Al Franken, Judd Apatow, Tom Green, Patton Oswalt, and more below.

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, “Thank you, thank you very much.” He then continued to say “thank you” repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2022

Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh! — Al Franken (@alfranken) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. https://t.co/93cKB6KEg8 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 12, 2022

Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3oIp81lmy — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 12, 2022

Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back. https://t.co/B8hszsDGcI — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 12, 2022

Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2022

My all-time favorite Gilbert Gottfried bit.

Rest in peace, you iconic weirdo 💚 pic.twitter.com/RoNFZGwp6C — Brent Black (@brentalfloss) April 12, 2022