Comedians Pay Tribute Gilbert Gottfried: “Indescribably Unusually Hilarious”

Jon Stewart, Richard Lewis, Conan O'Brien, and Judd Apatow are among those remembering Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
April 12, 2022 | 4:46pm ET

    Gilbert Gottfried was known as a comedian’s comedian, and as evidence of that look no further than the outpouring of tribute posts reacting to his untimely passing.

    Jon Stewart called opening for Gottfried “one of the great thrills of my early stand up life.” He added that Gilbert “could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.”

    “For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away,” wrote Richard Lewis. “You can’t be funnier.”

    “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” remarked Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander. “What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

    Find more tributes to Gottfried from Bill Burr, Al Franken, Judd Apatow, Tom Green, Patton Oswalt, and more below.

