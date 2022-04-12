Girls5eva Enter Album Mode in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

At the beginning of the Season 2 trailer for Girls5eva, the quartet seemingly try to use Instagram Live for the first time, only to find out nobody’s interested in a surprise first look at them in the studio. That doesn’t bode well for the eponymous group, who are now tasked with making a new album.

The women of Girls5eva are excited at the prospect of the undertaking at first. “Finally we’re in charge of the sesh!” exclaims Dawn (Sara Bareilles). “Half our old songs weren’t even spell-checked,” remembers Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

However, the record needs to be done in six weeks, and Girls5eva’s producer could be another “toxic dude.” Still, they’re determined to “make the most undeniable album of all time,” with Wickie consulting her “riff Rolodex” for assistance and Dawn putting her all into the songwriting.

Of course, Summer (Busy Philipps) remains as brutally honest as ever. “You wrote all of the songs on the album so if everybody hates it, it means that they hate you as a person on every level,” she says to Dawn. Watch the full trailer below.

Rounding out the group are Paula Pell as Gloria and Ashley Park, who returns as the late fifth member, Ashley. Showrunner and executive producer Meredith Scardino returns for Season 2, along with fellow executive producers Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Guria. The cast also features Andrew Rannells, Tim Meadows, Judy Gold, Mario Cantone, Hoda Kotb, and “Property Brothers” Jonathan Silver Scott and Drew Scott.

Season 2 of Girls5eva premieres May 5th on Peacock with three new episodes, followed by weekly releases every Thursday on the streamer. In the meantime, find out why it was one of the best shows of 2021 here.

