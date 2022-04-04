Menu
Embalmed Body of Dead Rapper Propped Up at D.C. Nightclub

Goonew's corpse was prominently displayed at Bliss Nightclub on Sunday night

Goonew's dead body
Photo via TMZ
April 4, 2022 | 3:21pm ET

    The late Maryland rapper Goonew quite literally received the Weekend at Bernie’s treatment this past Sunday.

    Goonew, 24, was shot in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland on March 18th, and died several hours later at an area hospital. His family believes he was the victim of an armed robbery, and the Prince George’s County Police Department is offering a $25,000 for any information leading to the assailant’s arrest.

    On Sunday (April 3rd), Goonew’s family and friends held a celebratory event at Washington, D.C.’s Bliss Nightclub, which was billed as the rapper’s “final show.” As Complex points out, Goonew’s apparent embalmed corpse was propped upright and on full display during the event, adorned with a crown and designer clothing.

    Related Video

    A rapper named Black Fortune, who attended the event, confirmed that it was Goonew’s actual body and “no wax figure.” He added, “As long as his mother was happy that’s all that matter.”

    In a statement issued on Monday, Bliss Nightclub said it was “never made aware” that Goonew’s corpse would be on display during the event. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration,” the statement notes. “We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”

