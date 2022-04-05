Goose Share Carefree New Single “Hungersite”: Stream

Buzzy jam rockers Goose are about to release their long awaited new album Dripfield. Before we get the full LP in June, Goose have shared another single today called “Hungersite” along with an accompanying music video.

While Goose have drawn a loyal following to their groovy psych rock, “Hungersite” cools things down a bit, layering breezy melodies over a vivid piano riff. Lyrically, the track wrestles with themes of self-worth and finding purpose in a society that tends to value productivity over true self-fulfillment.

“Whenever broaching global commentary territory, even if discreet and non-invasive in nature, it seems important to simultaneously challenge awareness of the self, and how we may or may not be living up to the ideals to which we speak,” guitarist/singer Rick Mitarotonda saidin a press release.

Related Video

The video for “Hungersite” finds Mitarotonda going about another mundane workday, wearing khakis, eating lunch in his cubicle, and being berated by a hostile boss. Before long, however, he joins his bandmates as they dance around a field in their native Connecticut, embodying a sense of freedom. Listen to “Hungersite” below.

Dripfield is out June 24th. Goose have also previewed the album with the single “Borne” as well as its title track. They embark on a North American tour later this month — including a pair of shows at Radio City Music Hall — which you can grab tickets for over at Ticketmaster.