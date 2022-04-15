Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Grey Daze Announce New Album Featuring Chester Bennington’s Vocals, Share “Saturation (Strange Love)”: Stream

The LP also includes appearances from Dave Navarro, Richard Patrick, and Bennington’s daughters, Lily and Lila

grey daze chester bennington saturation strange love stream
Grey Daze (photo by Tom Preston)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 15, 2022 | 11:52am ET

    Grey Daze, the Phoenix-based band that was fronted by the late Chester Bennington prior to his career in Linkin Park, has announced the newly recorded album The Phoenix, arriving June 17th.

    The new LP follows 2020’s Amends, another album that featured Bennington’s vocals. Like Amends — with the blessing of Chester’s family — the original members of Grey Daze re-recorded the band’s old material from the ’90s while incorporating Chester’s vocal tracks.

    The new album also features contributions from Dave Navarro, Richard Patrick, and Bennington’s daughters, Lily and Lila Bennington.

    Advertisement

    A video for the lead single “Saturation (Strange Love)” accompanied the the album announcement. The song showcases the sonic enhancements of the new recordings, shining light on Bennington’s original vocal performances. Fresh production by Esjay Jones puts Chester’s iconic scream front and center.

    “It’s going to surprise a lot of people because it gets back to Chester’s core,” drummer and songwriter Sean Dowdell said. “One of the things that people love about him was his unique ability to scream in key… and this song brings you back to everything you love about that scream. You feel that angst and raw emotion he brought to everything he did.”

    Before his passing, Bennington was planning to regroup with Grey Daze, expressing a desire to re-record these songs. Along with 2020’s Amends, The Phoenix completes this vision.

    Advertisement

    Amends was more emotional and reflective,” Dowdell said in the press release. “We felt sad when we were writing it. Now that we’re a couple of years removed, it’s very clear what we were going through. We were at a different stage of grief. We went through the shock and the sadness. Now, we’re back to gratitude. So, The Phoenix is more of a celebration of our friend, his talent, and the music. It captures Chester’s angst and energy that people fell in love with. It’s much more aggressive. If you love Chester’s scream, you’ll love this record.”

    Grey Daze video interview
     Editor's Pick
    Grey Daze’s Sean Dowdell Talks New Album, Chester Bennington’s Legacy, and More

    Pre-order The Phoenix via Amazon. Below you can stream the Marc Silverstein-directed video for “Saturation (Strange Love)” and see the album and tracklist, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s 2020 video interview with Grey Daze drummer Sean Dowdell.

    The Phoenix Artwork:
    grey daze the phoenix

    The Phoenix Tracklist:
    01. Saturation (Strange Love)
    02. Starting To Fly
    03. Be Your Man
    04. Holding You (featuring Dave Navarro)
    05. Hole (featuring Lily & Lila Bennington)
    06. Drag
    07. Believe Me (featuring Richard Patrick)
    08. Anything, Anything
    09. Spin
    10. Wake Me

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kirk hammett high plains drifter

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Shares New Song "High Plains Drifter" from Upcoming Solo EP: Stream

April 15, 2022

ben folds it's the small things charlie brown song theme apple tv origins new song music lyric video stream

Ben Folds Shares Origins of "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" From New Peanuts Apple TV+ Special: Exclusive

April 15, 2022

Ricky Montgomery Its 2016 Somewhere

Ricky Montgomery Shares Origins of It’s 2016 Somewhere EP: Exclusive

April 15, 2022

alex g we're all going to the world's fair soundtrack stream

Alex G Unveils We're All Going to the World's Fair Soundtrack: Stream

April 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grey Daze Announce New Album Featuring Chester Bennington's Vocals, Share "Saturation (Strange Love)": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale