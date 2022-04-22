Grimes Joins Russian Band IC3PEAK on New Single “Last Day / Новый день”: Stream

IC3PEAK have dropped their new track, “Last Day / Новый день,” featuring an assist from Grimes. Stream the track below.

“God is dead/ I killed him/ Death is a choice/ And you will never catch me making it,” the pop artist chants in between singing in Russian and screaming on the glitchy song. The track appears on the electronic act’s latest album, Kiss of Death, and translates to “Last Day / New Day” in English.

The LP, IC3PEAK’s sixth, also features collaborations with Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes (“VAMPIR”) and Australian trap metal singer Kim Dracula (“Червь / Worm”).

Advertisement

Related Video

Given the ongoing war in Ukraine, It’s particularly worth noting that IC3PEAK have a long history of speaking out against Russian president Vladimir Putin, and have most recently issued statements condemning Russia’s unprovoked invasion of their southeastern neighbor.

The collaboration is Grimes’ first new release since seemingly confessing to hacking and extorting music blog Hipster Runoff back in 2012. The surprisingly casual admission came during a video interview with Vanity Fair, during which the singer said she got revenge on Hipster Runoff for publishing a photo of her kissing a blonde woman by asking a friend to orchestrate a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on the site, which shut down in 2013.

Grimes, who started dating Chelsea Manning last month in the wake of secretly giving birth to her second baby Y and splitting from longtime partner Elon Musk, will next join Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming “Paradise Again Tour” as an opening act on select dates along with Kaytranada, ZHU, and Alesso. The trek across North America, UK, and Europe begins July 29th in Miami and runs through November 13th. Get tickets here.

Advertisement