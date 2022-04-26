GWAR Unleash New Song “Mother F**king Liar”: Stream

GWAR have shared the new song “Mother F**king Liar,” taken from their forthcoming album The New Dark Ages.

It marks the first song we’ve heard from the LP, which drops on June 3rd alongside a tie-in graphic novel, GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity. In typical GWAR fashion, the track boasts thrashy riffs and a comedic slant. The sing-a-long refrain will surely be crowdpleaser: “One thing I hate is a mother f**king liar!”

“This song is for anybody who’s sick of all the pieces of sh*t talking out of both sides of their mouth,” vocalist Blöthar the Berserker pronounced in a press release. “Motherf**k a motherf**king liar.”

The upcoming album and graphic novel will chronicle GWAR’s adventures in the “Duoverse.” It’s there that the band rediscovers old powers like Blóthar’s Berserker Mode — liars best beware — while battling “the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who Rise Again to fight a New Civil War.”

GWAR are the latest metal act to team up with Z2 Comics, following the lead of Anthrax, Judas Priest, and others. The graphic novel was illustrated by Andy MacDonald (Wolverine) and Shane White (Things Undone) alongside GWAR’s Matt Maguire and Bob Gorman.

“This was the most utterly engrossing book I’ve ever read!” said GWAR’s Bälsäc The Jaws ‘o Death. “I couldn’t wait until I’d read what was on the page before I was compelled to turn it! This novel has the one element that is missing in so many so-called literary masterpieces: It’s about me!”

GWAR will also be hitting the road in the support of The New Dark Ages. The US leg of the band’s “Black Death Rager World Tour” kicks off May 19th in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before wrapping up on June 17th in Reading, Pennsylvania. You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order The New Dark Ages in various bundles via GWAR’s website, and watch the visualizer for “Mother F**king Liar” below. And don’t forget to take advantage of the current 4/20 sale at BudofGods.com, where you can pick up GWAR’s CBD products and accessories at 25% off.