HBO Max Sets Release Date for Hacks Season 2, Shares Teaser: Watch

Hacks is back. HBO Max has unveiled the official teaser and release date for Season 2 of the Emmy Award-winning dramedy, which is slated to return on May 12th. Set to Cass Elliot’s 1969 classic “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” the clip might not divulge much about plot specifics, but there’s sure to be plenty of fun along the way.

Hacks Season 2 sees the dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continue to evolve as the pair travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act, getting into a lot of mischief in the meantime.

Returning alongside Smart and Einbinder are cast regulars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo.

Season 2 of Hacks will bring on Lady Bird star Laurie Metcalf, Euphoria’s Martha Kelly, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Ming-na Wen as new recurring cast members, while comedian Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa will be featured as guest stars. The eight-episode season will follow a weekly two-episode release schedule, concluding with the season finale on June 2nd.

Watch the official teaser for Hacks Season 2 below.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the first season of Hacks took home the Golden Globe for outstanding TV comedy, while Smart won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. And perhaps the highest honor of all, Consequence also named Hacks our fifth favorite show of 2021.