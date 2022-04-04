Harrison Ford Set for First-Ever Recurring TV Role in New Comedy from Ted Lasso Writers

Believe it or not, Harrison Ford is about to star in his first-ever recurring TV series role. The Indiana Jones icon will hit the small screen alongside Jason Segel in Shrinking, a forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy from a pair of Ted Lasso alums: co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer Brett Goldstein, who also stars as Roy Kent.

Ford will play a down-to-earth therapist named Dr. Phil Rhodes, whose recent Parkinson’s diagnosis pushes him outside his comfort zone in terms of both his career and relationships. He shares a practice with his protégé Jimmy (Segel), who decides to abandon his previous training and ethics and tell his clients exactly what he thinks — for better or worse.

Segal, Lawrence, and Goldstein will all write and serve as executive producers. Shrinking doesn’t have a release date yet, but stay tuned here for more details as we hear about them.

Ford’s early career in the ’60s and ’70s saw him make a number of one-off TV appearances in shows like Gunsmoke and The F.B.I., but the back-to-back success of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises solidified his status as a movie star. His only other TV role since 1982’s Blade Runner was in a 1993 episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, where he played a grown-up Indy.

After a shoulder injury put him on the bench for a while, Ford recently wrapped filming of Indiana Jones 5. It’s currently slated for a June 30th, 2023 release — just days before his 81st birthday. Meanwhile, Segel appears in Netflix’s new thriller Windfall and HBO’s Winning Time, while Golstein recently took a trip to Sesame Street to hang out with “kindred spirit” Oscar the Grouch.