Coachella 2022: Harry Styles and Shania Twain Perform “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Styles also debuted three songs from his upcoming album Harry's House

Harry Styles and Shaina Twain at Coachella
April 16, 2022 | 9:36am ET

    Harry Styles made his Coachella debut with an 18-song performance that included new music and a surprise appearance from Shania Twain.

    Styles kicked off his Friday night headlining set with the live debut of “As It Was,” the smash lead single to his upcoming album, Harry’s House. Later in the set, he premiered two more tracks: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

    Another notable moment came when Styles brought out Shaina Twain to perform two of her beloved classics: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

    “Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” Styles told the crowd of Twain. “She also taught me that men are trash.” Then speaking to Twain directly, Styles said, “To you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I’m forever grateful.”

    Watch video of Styles’ headlining performance and see the full setlist below.

    Styles’ new album, Harry’s House, is set for release on May 20th.

    Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

    Setlist:
    As It Was (Live debut)
    Adore You (Extended)
    Golden
    Carolina
    Woman (Extended)
    Boyfriends (New song)
    Cherry (Accapella intro)
    Lights Up
    She
    Canyon Moon
    Treat People With Kindness
    What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)
    Man! I Feel Like a Woman! (Shania Twain cover) (with Shania Twain)
    You’re Still the One (Shania Twain cover) (with Shania Twain)
    Late Night Talking (New song)
    Watermelon Sugar

    Encore:
    Kiwi (Extended Intro)
    Sign of the Times

