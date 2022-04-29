Hayley Williams Launches New Podcast Everything Is Emo

Hayley Williams is bringing emo to the podcast scene with the premiere of her new BBC Sounds project, Everything Is Emo.

The first episode of the 20-part podcast is out now, and some of the songs the Paramore frontwoman dives into are Jimmy Eat World’s “A Praise Chorus,” Panic! at the Disco’s “I Write Sins, Not Tragedies,” “Such Great Heights” by The Postal Service, and “Maps” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to publicly nerd out about bands and songs that make my favorite sub-genre feel like home to me,” the singer said in a statement. “And while it will be fun to take some trips down memory lane, I’m just as excited, if not more, to play music from new artists I’m discovering all the time.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Williams went on to add, “Everything Is Emo is meant to feel like a conversation with other fans of the genre, young and (ahem) old. There’s going to be plenty of interaction, which I hope will feel somewhat reminiscent of the message boards and forums I used to frequent as a teenage scene kid. More than anything, I hope music fans and artists alike will be psyched to hear a highly considered spectrum of ‘EMO’ in all its forms. And yeah, of course, you’ll hear some Paramore.”

The singer revisited her band’s breakout single “Misery Business” just last weekend during Billie Eilish’s Weekend 2 headlining set at Coachella, where they also performed “Happier Than Ever” together. Last year, Williams dropped her second solo album, FLOWERS for VASES / descansos. Soon after its release, she said she was “ready” for the next Paramore album.