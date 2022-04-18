Homophobes Try to Blockade Disney World, Partially Block Nearby Shopping Center

Over the weekend, a group of people who can’t tell the difference between gay love and sex crimes proved that they also can’t tell the difference between blockading an amusement park and partially blocking a nearby shopping center. Supporters of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill descended on Disney World on Saturday with the plan to prevent all visitors from gaining entry, but instead only managed to temporarily stop up one of several entrances to the Disney Springs outdoor mall.

The group called itself the Patriot Convoy, presumably because “Nazi” was already taken. They’re targeting Disney after the House of Mouse spoke out against the passage of House Bill 1557 — officially called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill — which prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in some elementary school grades. Supporters say that it prevents teachers from “grooming” children, or “indoctrinating” them into the LGBTQ community, while opponents point out that “discussion of sexual orientation” is woefully broad, and teachers could get in trouble for something as minor as acknowledging that they have a same sex spouse.

In a statement, Disney said, “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

