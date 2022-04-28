Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Honeybee (Scott Ian’s Son Revel) Announce Debut Album, Unleash “Get Out of My Head”: Stream

The 11-year-drummer and his teenage bandmates will release their self-titled LP on May 27th

Honeybee
Honeybee, photo by Eric Larsen Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 28, 2022 | 5:15pm ET

    Honeybee, a young band featuring 11-year-old drummer Revel Young Ian (son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian), have announced their self-titled debut album. Ahead of the LP’s May 27th release, the trio has unveiled the single “Get Out of My Head.”

    The California band also features 16-year-old singer-guitarist Liam Williams and 15-year-old singer-bassist Theo O’Gara, with Revel commenting, “Playing music with people is one of the most creative things you can do. You can make music whatever you want. And at my age? Forget about it. I am so grateful to be able to play music with two guys that are 5 years older than me.”

    Revel has already gained some notoriety playing classic metal songs with his legendary dad. The pair have shared covers of songs by Sepultura and System of a Down, as well as a multi-song tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to the single and forthcoming album, Honeybee also have a couple of gigs lined up. One show will find the trio opening for Motor Sister, who feature both of Revel’s parents (Scott Ian and singer Pearl Aday) May 15th at the famous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip. The other gig will be at the Topanga Days music festival in Topanga, California, on May 30th.

    scott ian son foo fighters taylor hawkins tribute
     Editor's Pick
    Anthrax’s Scott Ian and 10-Year-Old Son Cover Foo Fighters Songs in Tribute to Taylor Hawkins: Watch

    The single “Get Out of My Head” is an up-tempo rocker that finds the young trio displaying the musical talents of seasoned pros. Take a listen to the track below, and pre-order the album here.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

fallujah new album empyrean

Fallujah Announce New Album Empyrean, Unleash "Radiant Ascension": Stream

April 28, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19, Leaving Sharon Osbourne "Very Worried"

April 28, 2022

oni iggy pop randy blythe secrets stream

ONI Announce New Album, Share "Secrets" Featuring Iggy Pop and Randy Blythe: Stream

April 28, 2022

Emse Bianco Marilyn Manson Deftones video

Esmé Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson of Blocking Video from Screening on Deftones Tour

April 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Honeybee (Scott Ian's Son Revel) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Get Out of My Head": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale