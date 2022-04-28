Honeybee, a young band featuring 11-year-old drummer Revel Young Ian (son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian), have announced their self-titled debut album. Ahead of the LP’s May 27th release, the trio has unveiled the single “Get Out of My Head.”

The California band also features 16-year-old singer-guitarist Liam Williams and 15-year-old singer-bassist Theo O’Gara, with Revel commenting, “Playing music with people is one of the most creative things you can do. You can make music whatever you want. And at my age? Forget about it. I am so grateful to be able to play music with two guys that are 5 years older than me.”

Revel has already gained some notoriety playing classic metal songs with his legendary dad. The pair have shared covers of songs by Sepultura and System of a Down, as well as a multi-song tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In addition to the single and forthcoming album, Honeybee also have a couple of gigs lined up. One show will find the trio opening for Motor Sister, who feature both of Revel’s parents (Scott Ian and singer Pearl Aday) May 15th at the famous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip. The other gig will be at the Topanga Days music festival in Topanga, California, on May 30th.

The single “Get Out of My Head” is an up-tempo rocker that finds the young trio displaying the musical talents of seasoned pros. Take a listen to the track below, and pre-order the album here.