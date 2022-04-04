How to Get Tickets to Dead & Company’s 2022 Tour

Summer’s here and the time is right for Dead & Company to head back on the road for a full tour this June and July. The band, consisting of original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, enter their seventh year together and ninth tour overall.

read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Dead & Company’s Next Tour?

Dead & Company’s Summer 2022 tour begins at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 11th followed by two nights each at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California and Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The tour sticks to cities in the northern half of the United States including Cincinnati, Chicago, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and a double-header finale at Citi Field in Queens, New York on July 15th and 16th.

Who Is Opening for Dead & Company on Tour?

As usual, there are no openers for Dead & Company. But considering the group’s ever-expanding side-projects and collaborators, including Justin Vernon, Billy Strings, Tyler Childers, Maggie Rogers, and Brittney Spencer, time will only tell who might be playing in the band this time around.

How Can I Get Tickets for Dead & Company’s 2022 Tour?

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access now through Sunday, April 3rd. A general public on-sale will follow on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates?

See Dead & Company’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

06/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

06/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/05 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field