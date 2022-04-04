How to Get Tickets to Dead & Company’s 2022 Tour

Summer’s here and the time is right for Dead & Company to head back on the road for a full tour this June and July. The band, consisting of original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, enter their seventh year together and ninth tour overall.
What Is Dead & Company’s Next Tour?
Dead & Company’s Summer 2022 tour begins at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 11th followed by two nights each at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California and Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The tour sticks to cities in the northern half of the United States including Cincinnati, Chicago, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and a double-header finale at Citi Field in Queens, New York on July 15th and 16th.
Who Is Opening for Dead & Company on Tour?
As usual, there are no openers for Dead & Company. But considering the group’s ever-expanding side-projects and collaborators, including Justin Vernon, Billy Strings, Tyler Childers, Maggie Rogers, and Brittney Spencer, time will only tell who might be playing in the band this time around.
How Can I Get Tickets for Dead & Company’s 2022 Tour?
A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access now through Sunday, April 3rd. A general public on-sale will follow on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
What Are Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates?
Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
06/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
06/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/05 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field