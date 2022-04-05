How to Get Tickets to The Doobie Brothers’ 2022 Tour

The Doobie Brothers are keeping the long train runnin’ for their extended 50th anniversary tour, which features the reunion of core members Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald after nearly 25 years. In a statement, Johnston shared, “We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up, which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th anniversary tour back in 2019.”

What Is The Doobie Brothers’ Next Tour?

The Doobie Brothers will resume their anniversary tour with an eight-night showcase in Las Vegas’ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from May 13th to 28th. They’ll then take it to the streets this summer for a cross-country trek that includes Tampa, Charlotte, seven shows across New York and New Jersey, Toronto, Toledo, and Cincinnati. New stops just added include Chicago, Portland, Oregon, Sacramento, San Diego, Dallas, and Phoenix. The final show will be hosted in Nashville on October 12th, where the band initially broke the news of their reunion three years ago.

Who Is Opening for The Doobie Brothers on Tour?

There is no opener for The Doobie Brothers on their 50th anniversary tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Doobie Brothers’ 2022 Tour?

General public on-sale is ongoing for many of the band’s 2022 dates, while tickets for the new shows will be available through a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday, April 7th (use code: SHOWTIME). General public tickets will follow on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are The Doobie Brothers’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See The Doobie Brothers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

The Doobie Brothers 2022 Tour Dates

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

06/02 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/03 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/07 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

06/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/19 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

06/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

07/02 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/04 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/06 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

07/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

09/02 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

09/11 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre *

09/16 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino *

09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/23 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Theater of The Clouds *

09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live *

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

10/02 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater *

10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

* = new date