Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to The Doobie Brothers’ 2022 Tour

The reunited lineup featuring Michael McDonald have added a dozen new shows

Doobie Brothers Michael McDonaldtickets tour 50th anniversary reunion
The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald, photo courtesy of the band
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 5, 2022 | 4:26pm ET

    The Doobie Brothers are keeping the long train runnin’ for their extended 50th anniversary tour, which features the reunion of core members Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald after nearly 25 years. In a statement, Johnston shared, “We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up, which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th anniversary tour back in 2019.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is The Doobie Brothers’ Next Tour?

    The Doobie Brothers will resume their anniversary tour with an eight-night showcase in Las Vegas’ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from May 13th to 28th. They’ll then take it to the streets this summer for a cross-country trek that includes Tampa, Charlotte, seven shows across New York and New Jersey, Toronto, Toledo, and Cincinnati. New stops just added include Chicago, Portland, Oregon, Sacramento, San Diego, Dallas, and Phoenix. The final show will be hosted in Nashville on October 12th, where the band initially broke the news of their reunion three years ago.

    Who Is Opening for The Doobie Brothers on Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    There is no opener for The Doobie Brothers on their 50th anniversary tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for The Doobie Brothers’ 2022 Tour?

    General public on-sale is ongoing for many of the band’s 2022 dates, while tickets for the new shows will be available through a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday, April 7th (use code: SHOWTIME). General public tickets will follow on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    What Are The Doobie Brothers’ 2022 Tour Dates?

    See The Doobie Brothers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    The Doobie Brothers 2022 Tour Dates
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    06/02 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    06/03 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    06/07 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    06/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    06/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
    06/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    06/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    06/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    06/19 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
    06/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    06/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
    06/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    07/02 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/04 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
    07/06 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
    07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
    07/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
    09/02 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *
    09/11 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *
    09/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre *
    09/16 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino *
    09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
    09/23 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
    09/24 – Portland, OR @ Theater of The Clouds *
    09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
    09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live *
    09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
    10/02 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater *
    10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *
    10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *
    10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

    * = new date

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Korn Evanescence 2022 tour tickets

How to Get Tickets to Korn and Evanescence's 2022 Tour

April 5, 2022

John Mulaney 2022 tour

John Mulaney Adds New Dates to "From Scratch" Tour

April 5, 2022

Mac DeMarco 2022 tour dates tickets

Mac DeMarco Announces Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

April 5, 2022

Joyce Manor 40 oz to Fresno new album Gotta Let It Go song video stream

Joyce Manor Announce New Album 40 oz. to Fresno, Share "Gotta Let It Go": Stream

April 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to The Doobie Brothers' 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale