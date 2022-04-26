How to Get Tickets to “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”

Fans of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated movie Encanto will now be able to celebrate with The Family Madrigal as they embark on “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” this summer. Audiences won’t be able to stop talking about Bruno and the brilliant original songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda from the movie’s chart-topping soundtrack.

What Is the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?

“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” is a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band performing music from its beloved soundtrack.

The 32-city tour begins on July 18th in Ridgefield, Washington followed by a trek across the west including Phoenix and San Diego and four nights in Texas starting on JUly 26th in El Paso. The tour travels to West Palm Beach and Tampa, Florida before heading north to Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, and Philadelphia. After three shows in New York state, the tour lands in the Midwest with a final performance in Chicago on August 28th.

How Can I Get Tickets for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code ROADIE), with general public tickets going on-sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” Dates?

See the full list of dates for the "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" below.

“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” 2022 Tour Dates:

07/18 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/19 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

07/27 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall *

07/28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

07/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

08/02 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

08/03 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/05 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/06 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/09 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/11 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

08/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/13 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

08/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/20 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/ 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

* = Live characters do not appear as part of this event