How to Get Tickets to “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”

Fans of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated movie Encanto will now be able to celebrate with The Family Madrigal as they embark on “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” this summer. Audiences won’t be able to stop talking about Bruno and the brilliant original songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda from the movie’s chart-topping soundtrack.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” is a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band performing music from its beloved soundtrack.
The 32-city tour begins on July 18th in Ridgefield, Washington followed by a trek across the west including Phoenix and San Diego and four nights in Texas starting on JUly 26th in El Paso. The tour travels to West Palm Beach and Tampa, Florida before heading north to Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, and Philadelphia. After three shows in New York state, the tour lands in the Midwest with a final performance in Chicago on August 28th.
How Can I Get Tickets for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?
A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code ROADIE), with general public tickets going on-sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
What Are the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” Dates?
See the full list of dates for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” below, and get tickets to all of the upcoming concerts here.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” 2022 Tour Dates:
07/18 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/19 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/24 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre
07/27 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall *
07/28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
08/02 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
08/03 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/05 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/06 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/09 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/11 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
08/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/13 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
08/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/20 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/ 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
* = Live characters do not appear as part of this event