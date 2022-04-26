Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”

The 32-city tour starts in July

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Tickets dates 2022
Encanto (Disney)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 26, 2022 | 4:45pm ET

    Fans of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated movie Encanto will now be able to celebrate with The Family Madrigal as they embark on “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” this summer. Audiences won’t be able to stop talking about Bruno and the brilliant original songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda from the movie’s chart-topping soundtrack.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?

    “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” is a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band performing music from its beloved soundtrack.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 32-city tour begins on July 18th in Ridgefield, Washington followed by a trek across the west including Phoenix and San Diego and four nights in Texas starting on JUly 26th in El Paso. The tour travels to West Palm Beach and Tampa, Florida before heading north to Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, and Philadelphia. After three shows in New York state, the tour lands in the Midwest with a final performance in Chicago on August 28th.

    How Can I Get Tickets for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code ROADIE), with general public tickets going on-sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” Dates?

    Advertisement

    See the full list of dates for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” below, and get tickets to all of the upcoming concerts here.

    “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/18 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    07/19 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    07/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    07/24 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/26 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre
    07/27 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall *
    07/28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    07/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    07/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
    07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    08/02 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
    08/03 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    08/05 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    08/06 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/07 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    08/09 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    08/11 – Vienna, VA  @ Wolf Trap
    08/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    08/13 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
    08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
    08/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    08/19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
    08/20 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    08/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    08/ 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    08/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

    * = Live characters do not appear as part of this event

    Encanto Tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lil Nas X tickets Long Live Montero Tour 2022 dates

How to Get Tickets to Lil Nas X's 2022 Tour

April 26, 2022

mikey erg love at leeds almost like judee sill stream

Mikey Erg Announces New Album Love at Leeds, Shares "Almost Like Judee Sill": Stream

April 26, 2022

Lil Nas X 2022 tour

Lil Nas X Announces First-Ever Tour

April 26, 2022

billy howerdel what normal was

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Announces Solo Album and 2022 North American Tour

April 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour"

Menu Shop Search Sale