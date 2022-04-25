How to Get Tickets to Karol G’s 2022 Tour Dates

Karol G is following up back-to-back Coachella appearances with news of her massive “$trip Love” tour coming to 30 cities across North America this Fall.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Karol G’s Next Tour?
Karol G’s 2022 North American tour begins in Chicago on September 6th before covering the East Coast with shows in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Washington, DC, and Toronto. She then spends three nights in Florida with Miami on September 22nd, Orlando on the 24th, and Tampa on the 26th, followed by four nights in Texas with Houston on September 29th, Hidalgo on the 30th, Austin on October 4th, and Dallas on October 5th.
Moving west, Karol G hits Denver on October 9th, Phoenix on October 11th, then plays six shows in California including Anaheim on October 15th, San Francisco on October 20th, and Los Angeles on October 21st at Crypto.com Arena. The tour wraps on October 29th in Vancouver.
Who Is Opening for Karol G on Tour?
While there’s been no official word on openers or supporting talent, Karol G’s star-studded Coachella set with surprise special guests Becky G and J Balvin certainly raised the bar as well as expectations for who could end up sharing the stage with her this tour.
How Can I Get Tickets for Karol G’s 2022 Tour?
Fans can register for an artist presale via Karol G’s website that will launch on Tuesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time (using code AMOR). General public tickets follow on Friday, April 29th at 12:00 p.m. local time.
Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
What Are Karol G’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Karol G’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.
Karol G 2022 Tour Dates:
05/14 — Santiago De Cali, CO @ Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero
05/21 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
05/22 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
05/25 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
05/26 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
05/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
05/28 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
06/02 — Quito, EC @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui
06/03 — Guayaquil, EC @ Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo
06/04 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1
06/05 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1
06/08 — Zapopan, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
06/09 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
06/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México
06/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México
06/15 — Tegucigalpa, HN @ Estadio Chochi Sosa
06/17 — San José, CR @ Parque Viva
06/18 — Panama City, PA @ Plaza Amador
06/19 — San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/22 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/07 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/25 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena