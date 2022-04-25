How to Get Tickets to Karol G’s 2022 Tour Dates

Karol G is following up back-to-back Coachella appearances with news of her massive “$trip Love” tour coming to 30 cities across North America this Fall.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Karol G’s Next Tour?

Karol G’s 2022 North American tour begins in Chicago on September 6th before covering the East Coast with shows in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Washington, DC, and Toronto. She then spends three nights in Florida with Miami on September 22nd, Orlando on the 24th, and Tampa on the 26th, followed by four nights in Texas with Houston on September 29th, Hidalgo on the 30th, Austin on October 4th, and Dallas on October 5th.

Moving west, Karol G hits Denver on October 9th, Phoenix on October 11th, then plays six shows in California including Anaheim on October 15th, San Francisco on October 20th, and Los Angeles on October 21st at Crypto.com Arena. The tour wraps on October 29th in Vancouver.

Who Is Opening for Karol G on Tour?

While there’s been no official word on openers or supporting talent, Karol G’s star-studded Coachella set with surprise special guests Becky G and J Balvin certainly raised the bar as well as expectations for who could end up sharing the stage with her this tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Karol G’s 2022 Tour?

Fans can register for an artist presale via Karol G’s website that will launch on Tuesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time (using code AMOR). General public tickets follow on Friday, April 29th at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Karol G’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Karol G’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Karol G 2022 Tour Dates:

05/14 — Santiago De Cali, CO @ Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero

05/21 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

05/22 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

05/25 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

05/26 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

05/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

05/28 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

06/02 — Quito, EC @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui

06/03 — Guayaquil, EC @ Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo

06/04 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1

06/05 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1

06/08 — Zapopan, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

06/09 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

06/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México

06/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México

06/15 — Tegucigalpa, HN @ Estadio Chochi Sosa

06/17 — San José, CR @ Parque Viva

06/18 — Panama City, PA @ Plaza Amador

06/19 — San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/22 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/07 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/25 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena