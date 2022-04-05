Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Korn and Evanescence’s 2022 Tour

The 18-date joint tour also teases special guests to be announced

Korn Evanescence 2022 tour tickets
Korn (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Evanescence (photo by Joe Russo)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 5, 2022 | 4:27pm ET

    Whether you’ve already got the life or need just the thing to bring you to it, Korn and Evanescence have you covered this summer. The two iconic groups are joining forces for a month of hard-rock excellence and mutually assured head-banging.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Korn and Evanescence’s Next Tour?

    The 18-city tour kicks off in Denver on August 16th and will hit cities across the continental US including Clarkston, Michigan, Camden, New Jersey, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Salt Lake City, and Spoke, Washington. The final joint show will be held in Ridgefield, Washington on September 16th.

    Who Is Opening for Korn and Evanescence on Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    No openers have been revealed yet, but the tour announcement poster teased that the two headliners will indeed be joined by “special guests.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Korn and Evanescence’s 2022 Tour?

    Consequence is offering exclusive pre-sale access on Thursday, April 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time using the code KORNEV22. General public tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Korn and Evanescence’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Korn and Evanescence’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Korn and Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    08/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/27 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
    08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    09/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    09/04 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    09/10 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
    09/13 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    09/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    09/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Doobie Brothers Michael McDonaldtickets tour 50th anniversary reunion

How to Get Tickets to The Doobie Brothers' 2022 Tour

April 5, 2022

John Mulaney 2022 tour

John Mulaney Adds New Dates to "From Scratch" Tour

April 5, 2022

Mac DeMarco 2022 tour dates tickets

Mac DeMarco Announces Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

April 5, 2022

Joyce Manor 40 oz to Fresno new album Gotta Let It Go song video stream

Joyce Manor Announce New Album 40 oz. to Fresno, Share "Gotta Let It Go": Stream

April 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Korn and Evanescence's 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale