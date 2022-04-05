How to Get Tickets to Korn and Evanescence’s 2022 Tour

Whether you’ve already got the life or need just the thing to bring you to it, Korn and Evanescence have you covered this summer. The two iconic groups are joining forces for a month of hard-rock excellence and mutually assured head-banging.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Korn and Evanescence’s Next Tour?

The 18-city tour kicks off in Denver on August 16th and will hit cities across the continental US including Clarkston, Michigan, Camden, New Jersey, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Salt Lake City, and Spoke, Washington. The final joint show will be held in Ridgefield, Washington on September 16th.

Who Is Opening for Korn and Evanescence on Tour?

No openers have been revealed yet, but the tour announcement poster teased that the two headliners will indeed be joined by “special guests.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Korn and Evanescence’s 2022 Tour?

Consequence is offering exclusive pre-sale access on Thursday, April 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time using the code KORNEV22. General public tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Korn and Evanescence’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Korn and Evanescence’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Korn and Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/27 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/04 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/10 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/13 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater