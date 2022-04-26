How to Get Tickets to Lil Nas X’s 2022 Tour

Lil Nas X revealed via a cinematic video announcement that he’ll be making his live touring debut this fall with the “Long Live Montero Tour,” which is sure to be one of the year’s most sought-after events.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Lil Nas X’s Next Tour?

The “Long Live Montero Tour” consists of a 14-date North American leg starting in September, followed by a 7-date European leg in November. The tour kicks off in Detroit on September 6th, hitting Chicago and Toronto before traveling along the East Coast from Boston to New York to Washington, DC to Miami. He heads west to Los Angeles on October 18th, Phoenix on October 21st, and finally San Francisco on October 23rd.

The European leg commences two weeks later in Amsterdam on November 8th. The circuit runs through Berlin, Hamburg, London, Paris, and Brussels before wrapping in Barcelona on November 17th.

Who Is Opening for Lil Nas X on Tour?

No openers have been confirmed yet, but with a career that was essentially built on creative collaborations, there’s no limit to who might join Lil Nas X on-stage.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lil Nas X’s 2022 Tour?

The “Long Live Montero Tour” will be the first to offer an exclusive pre-sale through Cash App. From Wednesday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, April 28th at 10:00 p.m. local time, new and existing Cash App Cash Card members will able to unlock pre-sale tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase using their Cash Card. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, April 28th (using code ROADIE).

General public tickets to the North American leg go on-sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while tickets for the European leg will be available on Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Lil Nas X’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Lil Nas X’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Lil Nas X 2022 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore (Tix)

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Tix)

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY (Tix)

08/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Tix)

09/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Tix)

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Tix)

09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (Tix)

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy (Tix)

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium (Tix)

10/03 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix)

10/04 – Miami, FL @ James L Knight Center (Tix)

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater (Tix)

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre (Tix)

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (Tix)

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Tix)

11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling Halle (Tix)

11/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle (Tix)

11/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (Tix)

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

11/15 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12 (Tix)

11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

