How to Get Tickets to Lizzo’s 2022 Tour

Lizzo has something extra SPECIAL in the works with a 25-date North American tour coming this Fall to support her highly anticipated fourth album arriving in July.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Lizzo’s Next Tour?

Lizzo’s upcoming arena tour begins in Sunrise, Florida on September 23rd followed by stops in Tampa, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Boston. She performs at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 2nd, then heads west to the likes of Detroit, Toronto, and Chicago.

Advertisement

Related Video

She hits the southern US with shows in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, and Dallas before making the hike to the West Coast for dates in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Francisco. The tour wraps in Los Angeles on November 18th.

Who Is Opening for Lizzo on Tour?

Lizzo will be joined at every show by Atlanta rapper Latto, fresh from the spoils of her successful sophomore album 777, released in March.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lizzo’s 2022 Tour?

There are a number of pre-sale opportunities to secure tickets before they’re released to the general public. American Express cardmembers will have pre-sale access starting Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 28th (using code ROADIE). Additionally, fans who pre-save or pre-add SPECIAL will also receive early ticket access. General public tickets go on-sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Lizzo’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Lizzo’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Lizzo 2022 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena ^

09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

09/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

10/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena ^

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

^ = w/ Latto