How to Get Tickets to Maroon 5’s 2022 Tour

A new leg of North American dates launches this summer

Maroon 5
Maroon 5, photo by Travis Schneider
April 25, 2022 | 2:05pm ET

    Maroon 5 will keep the “Memories” coming into 2022 with a new set of North American dates this summer. This year, the band will also celebrates the 20th anniversary of their breakout smash debut album, Songs About Jane, as they continue to tour the globe in support of their 2021 effort Jordi.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Maroon 5’s Next Tour?

    Maroon 5’s new North American leg follows a career-defining performance at Egypt’s Great Pyramids of Giza on May 3rd and concerts in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv as well as a previously announced stop in Sacramento on June 3rd. The tour officially kicks off in Toronto on June 11th and treks through Canadian cities including Quebec City, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton before returning stateside to Billings, Montana on August 8th. They travel along the northern US to the likes of Fargo, South Dakota; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Green Bay, Wisconsin before returning to Canada to wrap in Montreal on August 20th.

    Who Is Opening for Maroon 5 on Tour?

    No supporting acts have been announced so far for the latest North American leg, but the band was joined most recently by blackbear and Ava Max during their 2021 outing.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Maroon 5’s 2022 Tour?

    Members of Maroon 5’s S.I.N. Club will have first access to pre-sale tickets starting April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Spotify and LiveNation pre-sales both open on April 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE), while local pre-sales follow on April 28th. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Maroon 5’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Maroon 5’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Maroon 5 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/03 – Giza, EG @ Giza Pyramids Plateau
    05/06 – Abu Dhabi, UAE @ Etihad Arena
    05/09 – Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL @ Hayarkon Park
    05/10 – Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL @ Hayarkon Park
    06/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    06/11 – Toronto, ON @ St. George’s Golf & Country Club
    07/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete de Quebec
    07/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    08/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    08/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    08/08 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
    08/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    08/12 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
    08/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
    08/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    08/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
    08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/26 – Orlando, FL @ Universal Studios Orlando

