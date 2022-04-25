How to Get Tickets to Maroon 5’s 2022 Tour

Maroon 5 will keep the “Memories” coming into 2022 with a new set of North American dates this summer. This year, the band will also celebrates the 20th anniversary of their breakout smash debut album, Songs About Jane, as they continue to tour the globe in support of their 2021 effort Jordi.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Maroon 5’s Next Tour?

Maroon 5’s new North American leg follows a career-defining performance at Egypt’s Great Pyramids of Giza on May 3rd and concerts in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv as well as a previously announced stop in Sacramento on June 3rd. The tour officially kicks off in Toronto on June 11th and treks through Canadian cities including Quebec City, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton before returning stateside to Billings, Montana on August 8th. They travel along the northern US to the likes of Fargo, South Dakota; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Green Bay, Wisconsin before returning to Canada to wrap in Montreal on August 20th.

Who Is Opening for Maroon 5 on Tour?

No supporting acts have been announced so far for the latest North American leg, but the band was joined most recently by blackbear and Ava Max during their 2021 outing.

How Can I Get Tickets for Maroon 5’s 2022 Tour?

Members of Maroon 5’s S.I.N. Club will have first access to pre-sale tickets starting April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Spotify and LiveNation pre-sales both open on April 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE), while local pre-sales follow on April 28th. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Maroon 5’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Maroon 5’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Maroon 5 2022 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Giza, EG @ Giza Pyramids Plateau

05/06 – Abu Dhabi, UAE @ Etihad Arena

05/09 – Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL @ Hayarkon Park

05/10 – Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL @ Hayarkon Park

06/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ St. George’s Golf & Country Club

07/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete de Quebec

07/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

08/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

08/08 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

08/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/12 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

08/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

08/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/26 – Orlando, FL @ Universal Studios Orlando