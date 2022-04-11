How to Get Tickets to Pitbull’s 2022 Tour

Pitbull, otherwise known as Mr. Worldwide, continues to earn his title with his latest trek, the 50+ date “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour beginning this summer.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Pitbull’s Next Tour?

The “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 28th and travels up the East Coast from Camden, New Jersey to Bangor, Maine in early August. After stops in Montreal and Toronto, Pitbull returns stateside to Omaha, Nebraska on August 17th followed by Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on August 19th.

In September, the tour covers the Midwest including Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Oklahoma City and southwestern cities in Texas, Albuquerque, and Phoenix before the singer closes the month with six nights in California. The final run stretches across the south, starting in El Paso on October 2nd, hitting Forth Worth, New Orleans, Nashville, and Orlando, and closing in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live on October 19th.

Who Is Opening for Pitbull on Tour?

For support, Pitbull pairs up once again with his 2021 “I Feel Good” tourmate Iggy Azalea while also maintaining his long-running “Caribbean connection” with Sean Paul for select dates. The opening set will be covered by DJs from Pitbull’s SiriusXM channel Globalization Radio.

How Can I Get Tickets for Pitbull’s 2022 Tour?

Registration for artist pre-sale tickets is ongoing now via Pitbull’s website with the pre-sale opening on Wednesday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on April 14th (use code: ROADIE), with a general on-sale taking place Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Pitbull’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Pitbull’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Pitbull 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Scottsdale, AZ @ The Pool at Talking Stick Resort

05/28 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

07/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/30 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

07/31 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/02 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

08/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/11 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre *

08/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/17 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena *

08/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

08/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

08/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/25 – Highland Park, IL @ The Pavilion at Ravinia *

08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

08/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair *

08/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

08/31 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

09/02 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

09/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL *

09/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

09/08 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

09/09 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center #

09/10 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena #

09/11 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman #

09/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino #

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino #

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

09/21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/22 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater #

09/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #

09/25 – Corning, CA @ The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/29 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena #

09/30 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

10/02 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center #

10/05 – Fort Worth, TX @ DICKIES ARENA #

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #

10/07 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre #

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

10/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena #

10/12 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena #

10/13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater #

10/15 – Ft Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena *

10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

10/19 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

* = w/ Iggy Azalea

# = w/ Sean Paul