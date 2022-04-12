How to Get Tickets to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ 2022 Tour

The Grammy-winning duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are bringing their latest collaborative effort Raise the Roof to new heights with an extended international tour that now covers the West Coast this August.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Next Tour?

The contemporary Americana combo kicks off their summer leg in Canandaigua, New York on June 1st. They’ll make stops at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on June 4th, Chicago on June 7th, Philadelphia on June 12th and more, followed by the East Coast closer at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta on June 16th. They’ll then immediately head out for a spot at Bonnaroo on June 17th.

The European leg begins promptly one week later at Glastonbury Festival on June 24th. The duo then spends July in Norway, Sweden, Italy, and Poland, before wrapping in Berlin, Germany on July 20th.

The new West Coast tour picks up a month later in San Diego on August 15th, with new dates in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, California; Bend, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 1st. The tour concludes with a Texas two-nighter in Grand Prairie and Austin on September 3rd and 4th.

Who Is Opening for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on Tour?

There have been no openers announced for this Robert Plant and Alison Krauss tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ 2022 Tour?

Many dates are available now, while tickets for the just-announced West Coast shows will be first available through pre-sale. Both Artist and Citi cardmember pre-sales began Tuesday, April 12th, and a Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) will open on Thursday, April 14th. General public tickets follow on Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates:

06/01 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/06 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/07 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion

06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann

06/14 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

06/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/24 — Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/26 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

06/29 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 — Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena

07/02 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress

07/05 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

07/08 — Bruges, BE@ Cactus Festival

07/10 — Baarn, NL @ Royal Park Live

07/14 — Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival @ Piazza Napoleone

07/16 — Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart

07/18 — Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna

07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

08/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

08/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

08/20 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

08/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

08/23 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/27 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

08/28 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

09/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/03 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

09/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

