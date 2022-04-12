Menu
How to Get Tickets to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' 2022 Tour

The Grammy-winning duo adds the West Coast to their world tour

Robert Plant Alison Krauss Raise the Roof tour 2022 tickets dates
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, photo by David McClister
April 12, 2022

    The Grammy-winning duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are bringing their latest collaborative effort Raise the Roof to new heights with an extended international tour that now covers the West Coast this August.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Next Tour?

    The contemporary Americana combo kicks off their summer leg in Canandaigua, New York on June 1st. They’ll make stops at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on June 4th, Chicago on June 7th, Philadelphia on June 12th and more, followed by the East Coast closer at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta on June 16th. They’ll then immediately head out for a spot at Bonnaroo on June 17th.

    Related Video

    The European leg begins promptly one week later at Glastonbury Festival on June 24th. The duo then spends July in Norway, Sweden, Italy, and Poland, before wrapping in Berlin, Germany on July 20th.

    The new West Coast tour picks up a month later in San Diego on August 15th, with new dates in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, California; Bend, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 1st. The tour concludes with a Texas two-nighter in Grand Prairie and Austin on September 3rd and 4th.

    Who Is Opening for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on Tour?

    There have been no openers announced for this Robert Plant and Alison Krauss tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' 2022 Tour?

    Many dates are available now, while tickets for the just-announced West Coast shows will be first available through pre-sale. Both Artist and Citi cardmember pre-sales began Tuesday, April 12th, and a Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) will open on Thursday, April 14th. General public tickets follow on Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/01 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
    06/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    06/06 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
    06/07 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion
    06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann
    06/14 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    06/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/24 — Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/26 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    06/29 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/01 — Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena
    07/02 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress
    07/05 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
    07/08 — Bruges, BE@ Cactus Festival
    07/10 — Baarn, NL @ Royal Park Live
    07/14 — Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival @ Piazza Napoleone
    07/16 — Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart
    07/18 — Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna
    07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
    08/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
    08/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    08/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
    08/20 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
    08/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
    08/23 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
    08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    08/27 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
    08/28 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
    08/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    09/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/03 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
    09/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

