How to Get Tickets to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ 2022 Tour

The Grammy-winning duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are bringing their latest collaborative effort Raise the Roof to new heights with an extended international tour that now covers the West Coast this August.
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.
What Is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Next Tour?
The contemporary Americana combo kicks off their summer leg in Canandaigua, New York on June 1st. They’ll make stops at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on June 4th, Chicago on June 7th, Philadelphia on June 12th and more, followed by the East Coast closer at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta on June 16th. They’ll then immediately head out for a spot at Bonnaroo on June 17th.
The European leg begins promptly one week later at Glastonbury Festival on June 24th. The duo then spends July in Norway, Sweden, Italy, and Poland, before wrapping in Berlin, Germany on July 20th.
The new West Coast tour picks up a month later in San Diego on August 15th, with new dates in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, California; Bend, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 1st. The tour concludes with a Texas two-nighter in Grand Prairie and Austin on September 3rd and 4th.
Who Is Opening for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on Tour?
There have been no openers announced for this Robert Plant and Alison Krauss tour.
How Can I Get Tickets for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ 2022 Tour?
Many dates are available now, while tickets for the just-announced West Coast shows will be first available through pre-sale. Both Artist and Citi cardmember pre-sales began Tuesday, April 12th, and a Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) will open on Thursday, April 14th. General public tickets follow on Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
What Are Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ 2022 Tour Dates?
See Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates:
06/01 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/06 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/07 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion
06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann
06/14 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
06/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/24 — Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/26 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
06/29 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/01 — Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena
07/02 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress
07/05 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
07/08 — Bruges, BE@ Cactus Festival
07/10 — Baarn, NL @ Royal Park Live
07/14 — Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival @ Piazza Napoleone
07/16 — Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart
07/18 — Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna
07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
08/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
08/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
08/20 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
08/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
08/23 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/27 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
08/28 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
09/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/03 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
09/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park