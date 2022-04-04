How to Get Tickets to Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour

Do you got plans tonight, because Shawn Mendes has a couple hundred miles to cover over the next year as he embarks on his 86-date “Wonder” world tour. The already-robust global trek just got bigger with 13 more North American dates announced, and additional European stops coming soon.
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.
What Is Shawn Mendes’ Next Tour?
“Wonder: The World Tour” kicks off on June 27th in Portland, Oregon and visit the northern half of the United States and Canada including Vancouver, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Philadelphia, and two nights in Boston, Montreal, and Brooklyn, New York each. The first leg concludes with a newly added second night in Brooklyn on August 20th.
The tour resumes on September 7th in Glendale, Arizona and stretches across the southern half of the U.S. with two nights in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, four shows in Texas, Miami, and Nashville before returning to the east coast for the leg closer in Newark, New Jersey on October 26th.
Newly announced tour stops include Calgary (7/4), Omaha (7/10), Toronto (7/31), San Diego (9/19), Jacksonville (10/7), and Grand Rapids (10/21).
The UK and European leg will take up Shawn Mendes’ whole Summer 2023, beginning in Bologna, Italy on May 31st and running all the way to August 1st in Dublin, Ireland.
Who Is Opening for Shawn Mendes on Tour?
Mendes will be joined on his North American tour by Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy from June to August and fellow Canadian performer Tate McRae from September to October.
How Can I Get Tickets for Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour?
Tickets for the new North American dates will begin with a FirstAccess pre-sale on April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General Fan pre-sale follows on April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general public tickets will open on April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets to Mendes’ previously announced North American dates are already on sale.
Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
What Are Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour Dates?
See Shawn Mendes’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Shawn Mendes 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
06/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/04 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*
07/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre*
07/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*
07/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/15 – Rosemont IL @ Allstate Arena
07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*
07/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
07/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*
08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/16 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*
09/07 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center*
09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*
09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
09/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
09/29 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center*
10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Memorial Arena*
10/08 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
10/11 – Tampa FL @ Amalie Arena
10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/16 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium*
10/18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/31/23 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
06/01/23 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
06/03/23 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkéa Arena
06/05/23 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Arena
06/07/23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
06/09/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
06/11/23 – Bilbao, Spain @ BEC! Arena
06/14/23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
06/16/23 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
06/19/23 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
06/20/23 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
06/22/23 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
06/25/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
06/27/23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
06/29/23 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
07/02/23 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
07/03/23 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
07/05/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
07/06/23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
07/09/23 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
07/11/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
07/13/23 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
07/15/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
07/16/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
07/18/23 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
07/19/23 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam Aho
07/22/23 – London, UK @ The O2
07/25/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
07/26/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
07/28/23 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro
07/29/23 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
08/01/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
* = new date