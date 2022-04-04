How to Get Tickets to Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour

Do you got plans tonight, because Shawn Mendes has a couple hundred miles to cover over the next year as he embarks on his 86-date “Wonder” world tour. The already-robust global trek just got bigger with 13 more North American dates announced, and additional European stops coming soon.

What Is Shawn Mendes’ Next Tour?

“Wonder: The World Tour” kicks off on June 27th in Portland, Oregon and visit the northern half of the United States and Canada including Vancouver, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Philadelphia, and two nights in Boston, Montreal, and Brooklyn, New York each. The first leg concludes with a newly added second night in Brooklyn on August 20th.

The tour resumes on September 7th in Glendale, Arizona and stretches across the southern half of the U.S. with two nights in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, four shows in Texas, Miami, and Nashville before returning to the east coast for the leg closer in Newark, New Jersey on October 26th.

Newly announced tour stops include Calgary (7/4), Omaha (7/10), Toronto (7/31), San Diego (9/19), Jacksonville (10/7), and Grand Rapids (10/21).

The UK and European leg will take up Shawn Mendes’ whole Summer 2023, beginning in Bologna, Italy on May 31st and running all the way to August 1st in Dublin, Ireland.

Who Is Opening for Shawn Mendes on Tour?

Mendes will be joined on his North American tour by Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy from June to August and fellow Canadian performer Tate McRae from September to October.

How Can I Get Tickets for Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour?

Tickets for the new North American dates will begin with a FirstAccess pre-sale on April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General Fan pre-sale follows on April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general public tickets will open on April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets to Mendes’ previously announced North American dates are already on sale.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See Shawn Mendes’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Shawn Mendes 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

06/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/04 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

07/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre*

07/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

07/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/15 – Rosemont IL @ Allstate Arena

07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*

07/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

07/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/16 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

09/07 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center*

09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

09/29 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center*

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Memorial Arena*

10/08 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

10/11 – Tampa FL @ Amalie Arena

10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/16 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium*

10/18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/31/23 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

06/01/23 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

06/03/23 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkéa Arena

06/05/23 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Arena

06/07/23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

06/09/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

06/11/23 – Bilbao, Spain @ BEC! Arena

06/14/23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

06/16/23 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

06/19/23 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/20/23 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/22/23 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

06/25/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

06/27/23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

06/29/23 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

07/02/23 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

07/03/23 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

07/05/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

07/06/23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

07/09/23 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

07/11/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

07/13/23 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

07/15/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

07/16/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

07/18/23 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

07/19/23 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam Aho

07/22/23 – London, UK @ The O2

07/25/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

07/26/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

07/28/23 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro

07/29/23 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

08/01/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

* = new date