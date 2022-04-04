Menu
How to Get Tickets to Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour

The pop singer's massive "Wonder: The World Tour" now spans 86 dates

Shawn Mendes Tickets Tour 2022 Wonder
Shawn Mendes, photo courtesy of artist
April 4, 2022 | 4:39pm ET

    Do you got plans tonight, because Shawn Mendes has a couple hundred miles to cover over the next year as he embarks on his 86-date “Wonder” world tour. The already-robust global trek just got bigger with 13 more North American dates announced, and additional European stops coming soon.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Shawn Mendes’ Next Tour?

    “Wonder: The World Tour” kicks off on June 27th in Portland, Oregon and visit the northern half of the United States and Canada including Vancouver, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Philadelphia, and two nights in Boston, Montreal, and Brooklyn, New York each. The first leg concludes with a newly added second night in Brooklyn on August 20th.

    Related Video

    The tour resumes on September 7th in Glendale, Arizona and stretches across the southern half of the U.S. with two nights in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, four shows in Texas, Miami, and Nashville before returning to the east coast for the leg closer in Newark, New Jersey on October 26th.

    Newly announced tour stops include Calgary (7/4), Omaha (7/10), Toronto (7/31), San Diego (9/19), Jacksonville (10/7), and Grand Rapids (10/21).

    The UK and European leg will take up Shawn Mendes’ whole Summer 2023, beginning in Bologna, Italy on May 31st and running all the way to August 1st in Dublin, Ireland.

    Who Is Opening for Shawn Mendes on Tour?

    Mendes will be joined on his North American tour by Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy from June to August and fellow Canadian performer Tate McRae from September to October.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour?

    Tickets for the new North American dates will begin with a FirstAccess pre-sale on April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General Fan pre-sale follows on April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general public tickets will open on April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets to Mendes’ previously announced North American dates are already on sale.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Shawn Mendes’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Shawn Mendes 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    06/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    07/04 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*
    07/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    07/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre*
    07/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    07/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*
    07/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    07/15 – Rosemont IL @ Allstate Arena
    07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*
    07/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    07/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    07/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
    07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*
    08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    08/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    08/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    08/15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/16 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    08/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*
    09/07 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center*
    09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    09/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*
    09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    09/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    09/29 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center*
    10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Memorial Arena*
    10/08 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    10/11 – Tampa FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/16 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium*
    10/18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*
    10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*
    10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    05/31/23 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
    06/01/23 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
    06/03/23 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkéa Arena
    06/05/23 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Arena
    06/07/23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
    06/09/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
    06/11/23 – Bilbao, Spain @ BEC! Arena
    06/14/23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
    06/16/23 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
    06/19/23 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
    06/20/23 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
    06/22/23 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
    06/25/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
    06/27/23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
    06/29/23 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
    07/02/23 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
    07/03/23 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
    07/05/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    07/06/23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
    07/09/23 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
    07/11/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
    07/13/23 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
    07/15/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
    07/16/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
    07/18/23 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
    07/19/23 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam Aho
    07/22/23 – London, UK @ The O2
    07/25/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
    07/26/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    07/28/23 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro
    07/29/23 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
    08/01/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

    * = new date

How to Get Tickets to Shawn Mendes' 2022 Tour

