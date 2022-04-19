Menu
How to Get Tickets to Stray Kids’ “MANIAC” Tour

The K-pop sensations return to the US this summer

Stray Kids MANIAC tour 2022 tickets
Stray Kids, photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment
April 19, 2022 | 2:42pm ET

    Stray Kids were tagged by Consequence as one of the 10 K-Pop Acts That Dominated 2021, and now, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N are continuing their global takeover in 2022 with a new North American tour that will run this summer.

    Get tickets here, and read on for all of the dates and details for the “MANIAC” tour.

    What Is Stray Kids’ Next Tour?

    The seven-stop cross-country tour begins in Newark, New Jersey on June 29th followed by shows in Chicago, Atlanta, Forth Worth, Los Angeles, and Oakland. The closer for their North American leg takes place in Seattle, Washington on July 14th.

    Who Is Opening for Stray Kids on Tour?

    There are no openers announced for Stray Kids’ 2022 “MANIAC” tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Stray Kids’ 2022 Tour?

    Tickets will become available to the general public on Friday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. local time.

    As of now, there is no pre-sale scheduled.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Stray Kids’ 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Stray Kids’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Stray Kids 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    07/01 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    07/06 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    07/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    07/12 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    07/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

