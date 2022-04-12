How to Get Tickets to The Judds’ 2022 Tour

Wynonna and Naomi Judd, collectively the Grammy-winning mother-daughter country duo The Judds, are reuniting for their first, and decidedly “final,” tour in over 10 years.

In a statement, Naomi shared: “The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry-on-top is singing with my beloved, wild, and extremely talented daughter.” Wynonna followed up by saying, “What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!”

Don’t be the only one left asking “Why not me” and get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is The Judds’ Next Tour?

The 10-date tour begins in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 30th and takes the Country Music Hall of Fame inductees on a victory lap across the midwest and south in cities like Green Bay, Wisconsin; Duluth, Georgia; Huntsville, Alabama; Ft. Worth, Texas; and Biloxi, Mississippi. The final show of “The Final Tour” will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 28th.

Who Is Opening for The Judds on Tour?

Martina McBride will join The Judds as a special guest for select dates with more support announcements to come.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Judds’ 2022 Tour?

Registration for a special fan pre-sale is ongoing through the duo’s website. The pre-sale opens on Tuesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale (use code ROADIE) on Thursday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and finally a general public ticket on-sale on Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are The Judds’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See The Judds’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

The Judds 2022 Tour Dates

09/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena +

10/01 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center +

10/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center +

10/14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena +

10/15 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

10/21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater +

10/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena +

10/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

+ = w/ Martina McBride