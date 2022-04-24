How to Get Tickets to Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour

This article was published in partnership with Live Nation.

New York City hip-hop royalty comes together in a cross-borough coronation as Staten Island collective Wu-Tang Clan links up with Queensbridge native Nas for the “NY State of Mind” this Fall.

What Is Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ Next Tour?

The 25-city North American tour begins in St. Louis, Missouri on August 30th and runs through October with stops in cities like Toronto on September 4th, Mansfield, Massachusetts on September 10th, Bristow, Virginia on September 16th, Atlanta on September 22nd, three nights in Texas from September 24th-26th, and Oakland on October 1st. The tour wraps at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4th.

Though the “NY State of Mind” tour is distinctly focused on bringing the best of the Big Apple to the rest of the country, the closest shows to the artists’ hometown will be held in Camden, New Jersey on September 8th and Newark, NJ on September 13th.

Who Is Opening for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on Tour?

No openers have been announced yet for the already-packed double-feature tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2022 Tour?

A pre-sale for American Express and Citi cardholders runs through Monday, April 25th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

There is also an exclusive Consequence pre-sale beginning Monday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Use the code: NYSCOS

General public tickets follow on Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour Dates:

08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

