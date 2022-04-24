How to Get Tickets to Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour

This article was published in partnership with Live Nation.
New York City hip-hop royalty comes together in a cross-borough coronation as Staten Island collective Wu-Tang Clan links up with Queensbridge native Nas for the “NY State of Mind” this Fall.
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates and an exclusive code.
What Is Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ Next Tour?
The 25-city North American tour begins in St. Louis, Missouri on August 30th and runs through October with stops in cities like Toronto on September 4th, Mansfield, Massachusetts on September 10th, Bristow, Virginia on September 16th, Atlanta on September 22nd, three nights in Texas from September 24th-26th, and Oakland on October 1st. The tour wraps at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4th.
Though the “NY State of Mind” tour is distinctly focused on bringing the best of the Big Apple to the rest of the country, the closest shows to the artists’ hometown will be held in Camden, New Jersey on September 8th and Newark, NJ on September 13th.
Who Is Opening for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on Tour?
No openers have been announced yet for the already-packed double-feature tour.
How Can I Get Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2022 Tour?
A pre-sale for American Express and Citi cardholders runs through Monday, April 25th at 10:00 p.m. local time.
There is also an exclusive Consequence pre-sale beginning Monday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Use the code: NYSCOS
General public tickets follow on Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
What Are Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2022 Tour Dates?
See Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour Dates:
08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl