How to Get Tickets to Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour

The tour brings together the best of the Big Apple for a full North American outing

Nas with Wu-Tang’s Raekown and Ghostface Killah, photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
April 24, 2022 | 1:30pm ET

    This article was published in partnership with Live Nation.

    New York City hip-hop royalty comes together in a cross-borough coronation as Staten Island collective Wu-Tang Clan links up with Queensbridge native Nas for the “NY State of Mind” this Fall.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates and an exclusive code.

    What Is Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ Next Tour?

    The 25-city North American tour begins in St. Louis, Missouri on August 30th and runs through October with stops in cities like Toronto on September 4th, Mansfield, Massachusetts on September 10th, Bristow, Virginia on September 16th, Atlanta on September 22nd, three nights in Texas from September 24th-26th, and Oakland on October 1st. The tour wraps at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4th.

    Though the “NY State of Mind” tour is distinctly focused on bringing the best of the Big Apple to the rest of the country, the closest shows to the artists’ hometown will be held in Camden, New Jersey on September 8th and Newark, NJ on September 13th.

    Who Is Opening for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on Tour?

    No openers have been announced yet for the already-packed double-feature tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2022 Tour?

    A pre-sale for American Express and Citi cardholders runs through Monday, April 25th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

    There is also an exclusive Consequence pre-sale beginning Monday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Use the code: NYSCOS

    General public tickets follow on Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour Dates:
    08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    09/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
    09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
    09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

