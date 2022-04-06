Menu
How to Get Tickets to Diljit Dosanjh’s 2022 Tour

The Indian superstar will visit America for the first time in three years this summer

Diljit Dosanjh 2022 tour
Diljit Dosanjh, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
April 5, 2022 | 10:42pm ET

    Indian superstar musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh will tour the US and Canada for the first time in three years in Summer 2022.

    Dosanjh’s “Born to Shine World Tour” features 10 North American concerts taking place in June and July.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale details.

    What Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    Diljit Dosanjh’s “Born to Shine World Tour” features 10 North American dates, beginning at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sunday June 19th. Additional dates include stops in Winnipeg, MB; Toronto, ON; Newark, NJ; Fairfax, VA; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; and Oakland, CA.

    “It has been more than 2 years since I performed live with my last live show taking place in Mumbai early 2020, so I am incredibly excited for this tour,” says Diljit Dosanjh. “I’m pleased to partner with Live Nation and Saregama Live to elevate the experience of the show. The intent is to give these special performances to my fans – I truly hope to deliver all that we have imagined and planned for this tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s 2022 Tour?

    A ticket pre-sale is now ongoing (use code: LOVER) via Ticketmaster. A public on-sale is scheduled for Friday, August 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets here.

    What Are Diljit Dosanjh’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Diljit Dosanjh’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Diljit Dosanjh 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    06/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    07/19 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
    07/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    07/24 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    07/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

