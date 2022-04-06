How to Get Tickets to Diljit Dosanjh’s 2022 Tour

Indian superstar musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh will tour the US and Canada for the first time in three years in Summer 2022.

Dosanjh’s “Born to Shine World Tour” features 10 North American concerts taking place in June and July.

What Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Next Tour?

Diljit Dosanjh’s “Born to Shine World Tour” features 10 North American dates, beginning at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sunday June 19th. Additional dates include stops in Winnipeg, MB; Toronto, ON; Newark, NJ; Fairfax, VA; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; and Oakland, CA.

“It has been more than 2 years since I performed live with my last live show taking place in Mumbai early 2020, so I am incredibly excited for this tour,” says Diljit Dosanjh. “I’m pleased to partner with Live Nation and Saregama Live to elevate the experience of the show. The intent is to give these special performances to my fans – I truly hope to deliver all that we have imagined and planned for this tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s 2022 Tour?

A ticket pre-sale is now ongoing (use code: LOVER) via Ticketmaster. A public on-sale is scheduled for Friday, August 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets here.

What Are Diljit Dosanjh’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Diljit Dosanjh's full list of tour dates below.

Diljit Dosanjh 2022 Tour Dates:

06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

06/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/19 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/24 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

07/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena