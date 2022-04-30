How to Get Tickets to Hot 97 Summer Jam

Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam returns June 12th, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a lineup featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Burna Boy, Young Thug, and Gunna, plus many more.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details about this year’s lineup.

What is the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 Lineup?

The 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam festival features two stages boasting many of the biggest names in hip-hop. The main Stadium Stage performers include DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Young Thug and Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and — closing the show—hometown, Brooklyn’s, Fivio Foreign. The night will also feature a special musical tribute in memory of the legendary DJ Kay Slay.

The Festival Stage promises a lineup of emerging artists including, Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae.

When is the Hot 97 Summer Jam?

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 goes down Sunday, June 12th, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How Can I Get Tickets for Hot 97 Summer Jam?

Tickets to Summer Jam 2022 go on sale April 30th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $75.00 to $381.00.

Fans can also download the Hot 97 App for more opportunities to win tickets and other exclusive content.