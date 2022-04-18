How to Get Tickets to Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour

Los Ángeles Azules, considered one of the greatest ambassadors of cumbia worldwide, will return to the US for the “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour.”
Taking place in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, the expansive tour spans 34 dates and includes the group’s first-ever shows in cities such as Miami, Boston, and New Orleans.
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale details.
What Is Los Ángeles Azules’ Next Tour?
Following the end of their most successful US tour, Los Ángeles Azules have announce their return to the states with their upcoming “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour.”
Produced by Live Nation, the 34-date tour will begin on August 26th in Denver’s Bellco Theater making stops across the US before wrapping up in New Orleans, LA on April 1st, 2023. As part of the tour, the Mejía-Avante siblings will perform for the first time ever in a number of cities.
“De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo” also promises a revamped production and special guests.
How Can I Get Tickets for Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour?
Tickets for Los Ángeles Azules’ “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale will take place on Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use pre-sale code ROADIE).
What Are Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour Dates?
See Los Ángeles Azules’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.
Los Ángeles Azules 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
08/26 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
08/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/09 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre Honda Center
09/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
09/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/30– Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/07 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
10/08 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
10/09 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
10/13 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park
10/14– San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/21 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
10/23 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
11/19 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
11/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro, Coliseum
11/25– Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/26 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater
11/27 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
03/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
03/17 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
03/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
03/19 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
03/25– Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/31 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater