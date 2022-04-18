Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour

The Mexican cumbia is embarking on a 34-date US tour later this year

Los Ángeles Azules' 2022 Tour
Los Ángeles Azules, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
April 18, 2022 | 6:13pm ET

    Los Ángeles Azules, considered one of the greatest ambassadors of cumbia worldwide, will return to the US for the “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour.”

    Taking place in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, the expansive tour spans 34 dates and includes the group’s first-ever shows in cities such as Miami, Boston, and New Orleans.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale details.

    What Is Los Ángeles Azules’ Next Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Following the end of their most successful US tour, Los Ángeles Azules have announce their return to the states with their upcoming “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour.”

    Produced by Live Nation, the 34-date tour will begin on August 26th in Denver’s Bellco Theater making stops across the US before wrapping up in New Orleans, LA on April 1st, 2023. As part of the tour, the Mejía-Avante siblings will perform for the first time ever in a number of cities.

    “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo” also promises a revamped production and special guests.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Tickets for Los Ángeles Azules’ “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale will take place on Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use pre-sale code ROADIE).

    What Are Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Los Ángeles Azules’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Los Ángeles Azules 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    08/26 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    08/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
    09/09 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre Honda Center
    09/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    09/11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    09/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
    09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    09/30– Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
    10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    10/07 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
    10/08 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
    10/09 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
    10/13 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park
    10/14– San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
    10/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    10/21 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    10/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
    10/23 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
    11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
    11/19 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
    11/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro, Coliseum
    11/25– Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/26 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater
    11/27 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
    03/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
    03/17 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
    03/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    03/19 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    03/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
    03/25– Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/31 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
    04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

stray kids maniac tour

Stray Kids Announce "MANIAC" US Tour Dates

April 18, 2022

Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour

Swedish House Mafia Expand Tour, Announce Grimes and Kaytranada as Opening Acts

April 18, 2022

Rosalia 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to Rosalía's 2022 Tour

April 18, 2022

Rosalía 2022 tour

Rosalía Announces 2022 "Motomami World Tour"

April 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Los Ángeles Azules' 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale