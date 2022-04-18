How to Get Tickets to Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour

Los Ángeles Azules, considered one of the greatest ambassadors of cumbia worldwide, will return to the US for the “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour.”

Taking place in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, the expansive tour spans 34 dates and includes the group’s first-ever shows in cities such as Miami, Boston, and New Orleans.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale details.

What Is Los Ángeles Azules’ Next Tour?

Advertisement

Related Video

Following the end of their most successful US tour, Los Ángeles Azules have announce their return to the states with their upcoming “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 34-date tour will begin on August 26th in Denver’s Bellco Theater making stops across the US before wrapping up in New Orleans, LA on April 1st, 2023. As part of the tour, the Mejía-Avante siblings will perform for the first time ever in a number of cities.

“De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo” also promises a revamped production and special guests.

How Can I Get Tickets for Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour?

Advertisement

Tickets for Los Ángeles Azules’ “De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale will take place on Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use pre-sale code ROADIE).

What Are Los Ángeles Azules’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See Los Ángeles Azules’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Advertisement

Los Ángeles Azules 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

08/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

09/09 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre Honda Center

09/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

09/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

09/30– Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/07 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

10/08 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

10/09 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

10/13 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park

10/14– San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/21 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

10/23 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

11/19 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

11/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro, Coliseum

11/25– Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/26 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater

11/27 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

03/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

03/17 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center

03/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

03/19 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

03/25– Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/31 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater