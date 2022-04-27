How to Get Tickets to Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour

Michael Bublé will return to the road for the “Higher Tour.” The 27-city US tour, which runs from August to October, comes in support of the singer’s latest album, Higher.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale information.

What Is Michael Bublé’s Next Tour?

Michael Bublé’s 2022 “Higher Tour” spans 27-dates, including stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on August l8th and LA’s Crypto.com Arena on September 23rd. Over the course of the two-month outing, Bublé will also play shows in Orlando, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets for Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour?

A pre-sale to Bublé’s Bungalow-B fan club members begin May 3rd, followed by a Live-Nation pre-sale on May 5th. A public ticket on-sale follows on May 6th.

Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

What Are Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Michael Bublé’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Michael Bublé 2022 Tour Dates:

08/08 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

08/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/12 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

08/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/14 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/02 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/07 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center