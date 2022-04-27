Menu
How to Get Tickets to Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour

The "Higher Tour" kicks off in August

Michael Buble tour
Michael Bublé, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
April 26, 2022 | 10:26pm ET

    Michael Bublé will return to the road for the “Higher Tour.” The 27-city US tour, which runs from August to October, comes in support of the singer’s latest album, Higher.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale information.

    What Is Michael Bublé’s Next Tour?

    Michael Bublé’s 2022 “Higher Tour” spans 27-dates, including stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on August l8th and LA’s Crypto.com Arena on September 23rd. Over the course of the two-month outing, Bublé will also play shows in Orlando, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour?

    Related Video

    A pre-sale to Bublé’s Bungalow-B fan club members begin May 3rd, followed by a Live-Nation pre-sale on May 5th. A public ticket on-sale follows on May 6th.

    Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Michael Bublé’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Michael Bublé 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/08 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    08/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    08/12 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    08/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    08/14 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    08/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/02 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    09/07 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center
    09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    09/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    09/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

