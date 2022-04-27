How to Get Tickets to Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour

Michael Bublé will return to the road for the “Higher Tour.” The 27-city US tour, which runs from August to October, comes in support of the singer’s latest album, Higher.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale information.
What Is Michael Bublé’s Next Tour?
Michael Bublé’s 2022 “Higher Tour” spans 27-dates, including stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on August l8th and LA’s Crypto.com Arena on September 23rd. Over the course of the two-month outing, Bublé will also play shows in Orlando, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets for Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour?
A pre-sale to Bublé’s Bungalow-B fan club members begin May 3rd, followed by a Live-Nation pre-sale on May 5th. A public ticket on-sale follows on May 6th.
Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.
What Are Michael Bublé’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Michael Bublé’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Michael Bublé 2022 Tour Dates:
08/08 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
08/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/12 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
08/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/14 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/02 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/07 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center
09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center