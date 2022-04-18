How to Get Tickets to Rosalía’s 2022 Tour

Rosalía has announced an extensive 15-county, 46-date world tour in support of her incredible new album, Motomami.
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale details.
What Is Rosalía’s Next Tour?
Rosalía’s “Motomami World Tour” includes shows across North and South America, the UK, and Europe. Appropriately, the tour launches in Rosalía’s native Spain with a 10-date run in July. She’ll then play shows in Mexico and South America in August and early September, before embarking on a North American leg starting in Mid-September. The itinerary includes two nights each at Radio City Music Hall in New York and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and Miami. To close out the year, Rosalía will headline concerts in Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, the UK, and France.
How Can I Get Tickets for Rosalía’s 2022 Tour?
Tickets for Rosalía’s “Motomami World Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
In North America, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 18th at 12:00 p.m. local time through Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 p.m. local time.
Additionally, Verizon will offer an exclusive presale in the US through its customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 p.m. local time.
Finally, a Live Nation ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE).
Rosalía is also offering VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert ticket designed by Rosalía, and more. Click here for more details.
What Rosalía’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Rosalía’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.
Rosalía 2022 Tour Dates:
07/06 – Almería, ES @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria
07/09 – Sevilla, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja
07/12 – Granada, ES @ Plaza de Toros
07/14 – Malaga, ES @ Marenostrum
07/16 – Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Marina Sur
07/19 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
07/20 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
07/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
07/29 – La Coruña, ES @ The Coliseo
08/01 – Palma, ES @ Son Fusteret
08/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
08/17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telemex
08/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio CitiBanamex
08/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Tom Brasil
08/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Arena Movistar
08/28 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
08/31 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
09/03 – La Romana, DR @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
09/09 – San Juan, PR @ The Coliseo
09/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/07 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/08 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
11/25 – Porto, PT @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota
11/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
12/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
12/07 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
12/15 – London, UK @ The O2
12/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena