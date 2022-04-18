Menu
How to Get Tickets to Rosalía’s 2022 Tour

The Spanish pop star taking her new album, Motomami, on a world tour

Photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
April 18, 2022 | 11:29am ET

    Rosalía has announced an extensive 15-county, 46-date world tour in support of her incredible new album, Motomami.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale details.

    What Is Rosalía’s Next Tour?

    Rosalía’s “Motomami World Tour” includes shows across North and South America, the UK, and Europe. Appropriately, the tour launches in Rosalía’s native Spain with a 10-date run in July. She’ll then play shows in Mexico and South America in August and early September, before embarking on a North American leg starting in Mid-September. The itinerary includes two nights each at Radio City Music Hall in New York and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and Miami. To close out the year, Rosalía will headline concerts in Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, the UK, and France.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Rosalía’s 2022 Tour?

    Tickets for Rosalía’s “Motomami World Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    In North America, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 18th at 12:00 p.m. local time through Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 p.m. local time.

    Additionally, Verizon will offer an exclusive presale in the US through its customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

    Finally, a Live Nation ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE).

    Rosalía is also offering VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert ticket designed by Rosalía, and more. Click here for more details.

    What Rosalía’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Rosalía’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Rosalía 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/06 – Almería, ES @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria
    07/09 – Sevilla, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja
    07/12 – Granada, ES @ Plaza de Toros
    07/14 – Malaga, ES @ Marenostrum
    07/16 – Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Marina Sur
    07/19 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    07/20 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    07/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    07/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    07/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
    07/29 – La Coruña, ES @ The Coliseo
    08/01 – Palma, ES @ Son Fusteret
    08/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
    08/17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telemex
    08/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio CitiBanamex
    08/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Tom Brasil
    08/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Arena Movistar
    08/28 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    08/31 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
    09/03 – La Romana, DR @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
    09/09 – San Juan, PR @ The Coliseo
    09/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    09/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
    10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    10/07 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    10/08 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    10/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    10/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    10/22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
    11/25 – Porto, PT @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota
    11/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
    12/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
    12/07 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
    12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    12/15 – London, UK @ The O2
    12/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

