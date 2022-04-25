Howard Stern Calls Out “Huge Narcissist” Johnny Depp for “Overacting” in Amber Heard Trial

Howard Stern has taken shots at Johnny Depp for the actor’s witness testimony in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, calling Depp “a huge narcissist” and criticizing his “overacting.”

While discussing the trial on Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show (via Mediaite), Stern claimed Depp wanted it televised because “that’s what narcissists do. They think they can talk their way out of anything.”

He added, “I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.'”

“I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting,” Stern continued while critiquing Depp’s method of delivering testimony. “‘Cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

It’s worth noting that neither Depp nor Heard had any say in the trial being televised on Court TV and other outlets, but rather it was Judge Penney Azcarate who allowed cameras in the courtroom.

After co-host Robin Quivers said, “He’s trying to save his career. I don’t think this is going to help,” Stern agreed, saying Depp’s testimony is “just coming off really badly.”

“That’s what narcissists do. [They say], ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No, you won’t! This will not go well,” Stern said. “It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”

Stern went on to mock Depp and Heard’s differing accounts of the abuse that occurred in their relationship, including recordings of arguments and disturbing text messages that were played during the trial.

He concluded, “Johnny Depp testified in court for two days last week. Two days. Think about that, lots of room to embarrass yourself. Two full fucking days!”

Listen to the clip at Mediaite here.

Depp’s cross-examination ended on April 25th. During his testimony, Depp recalled seeing photos of human feces on his bed days after a fight with Heard and also admitted to giving his friend Marilyn Manson a pill “so that he would stop talking so much.” You can find more updates about the trial here.