Iceage Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Earth, Drop “All the Junk on the Outskirts”: Stream

Iceage are adding even more shows to their schedule this year. On Thursday, the indie rockers unveiled their plans for a co-headlining US tour with Earth this fall. Coinciding with the announcement, the Danish quintet have also released the new single “All the Junk on the Outskirts,” which is an outtake from the recording sessions of 2018’s Beyondless.

“I consider this one of the better cuts off the Beyondless sessions,” said frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt, “but it ended up being a misfit that wouldn’t quite fit in with the other songs as we put together the tracklisting — like a piece belonging to a different puzzle. Much like it wasn’t welcome with the others on Beyondless, it’s an anthem for those on the outside looking in.”

“Such staggering and fabulous flames/ This world contains/ Some take for granted/ Some take the journey to its ashes/ Their remains will join the grain/ In that way, we’re all the same,” he sings on the track over churning guitars and cacophonous production.



The cross-country trek will begin September 21st in the wake of the summer festival season, which will find the band playing everywhere from Roskilde Festival in Denmark and Italy’s Festina Iente and Live Rock Festival to Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Afterwards, they’ll hit cities like Brooklyn, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and San Francisco before closing out the tour in Seattle on October 15th. Tickets will be available to purchase starting Friday, April 29th via Ticketmaster.

The tour comes in support of their 2021 album Seeking Shelter, which featured the lead single “The Holding Hand,” “Vendetta,” the Britpop-leaning “Shelter Song,” and “Gold City.”

Iceage 2022 Tour Dates

05/05 — Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest

05/18 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

05/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^

05/20 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^

05/21 — Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW ^

05/22 — Montreal, QC @ Ausgang ^

05/24 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge ^

05/25 — Portland, ME @ Space ^

05/26 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room ^

05/27 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

05/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/29 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

05/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/03 — Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art’Rock Festival

06/05 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival

06/10 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/11 — Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente

06/16 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

07/01 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/16 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/29 — Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival

08/05 — Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival

08/15 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

09/09 — Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival

09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *

09/22 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

09/23 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

09/25 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *

09/26 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

09/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

09/30 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

10/01 — Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar *

10/03 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

10/04 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

10/05 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

10/06 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

10/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

10/10 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

10/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

10/13 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

10/14 — Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *

10/15 — Seattle, WA @ Substation *

^ = w/ Wiki

* = w/ Earth