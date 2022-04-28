Menu
Iceage Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Earth, Drop “All the Junk on the Outskirts”: Stream

The new song comes from the band's sessions for 2018's Beyondless

iceage fall us tour earth new single all the junk on the outskirts stream
Iceage, photo by Søren Lynggaard
April 28, 2022 | 12:47pm ET

    Iceage are adding even more shows to their schedule this year. On Thursday, the indie rockers unveiled their plans for a co-headlining US tour with Earth this fall. Coinciding with the announcement, the Danish quintet have also released the new single “All the Junk on the Outskirts,” which is an outtake from the recording sessions of 2018’s Beyondless.

    “I consider this one of the better cuts off the Beyondless sessions,” said frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt, “but it ended up being a misfit that wouldn’t quite fit in with the other songs as we put together the tracklisting — like a piece belonging to a different puzzle. Much like it wasn’t welcome with the others on Beyondless, it’s an anthem for those on the outside looking in.”

    “Such staggering and fabulous flames/ This world contains/ Some take for granted/ Some take the journey to its ashes/ Their remains will join the grain/ In that way, we’re all the same,” he sings on the track over churning guitars and cacophonous production.

    Stream “All the Junk on the Outskirts” below.

    The cross-country trek will begin September 21st in the wake of the summer festival season, which will find the band playing everywhere from Roskilde Festival in Denmark and Italy’s Festina Iente and Live Rock Festival to Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Afterwards, they’ll hit cities like Brooklyn, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and San Francisco before closing out the tour in Seattle on October 15th. Tickets will be available to purchase starting Friday, April 29th via Ticketmaster.

    The tour comes in support of their 2021 album Seeking Shelter, which featured the lead single “The Holding Hand,” “Vendetta,” the Britpop-leaning “Shelter Song,” and “Gold City.”

    Iceage 2022 Tour Dates
    05/05 — Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest
    05/18 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^
    05/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^
    05/20 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^
    05/21 — Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW ^
    05/22 — Montreal, QC @ Ausgang ^
    05/24 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge ^
    05/25 — Portland, ME @ Space ^
    05/26 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room ^
    05/27 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
    05/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    05/29 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
    05/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
    06/03 — Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art’Rock Festival
    06/05 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival
    06/10 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/11 — Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente
    06/16 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
    07/01 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
    07/02 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/16 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    07/29 — Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival
    08/05 — Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival
    08/15 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    09/09 — Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival
    09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *
    09/22 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
    09/23 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
    09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *
    09/25 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *
    09/26 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *
    09/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
    09/30 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
    10/01 — Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar *
    10/03 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *
    10/04 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
    10/05 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
    10/06 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
    10/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *
    10/10 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *
    10/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
    10/13 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *
    10/14 — Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *
    10/15 — Seattle, WA @ Substation *

    ^ = w/ Wiki
    * = w/ Earth

Consequence
