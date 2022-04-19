Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

IDLES on Their Coachella Debut, Festival Memories and “Trying to Meet Harry Styles”

The band's priorities are in order: "We're talking about trying to meet Harry Styles and making him one of our mates"

idles coachella interview
IDLES, photo by Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of Coachella
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 19, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

    IDLES had been waiting for this day for a long time: one of the few artists that retained their spot on the highly-coveted Coachella lineup from 2020, they’ve had this festival in their itinerary for over two years. Quite a bit has changed for the band since their initial inclusion on the Coachella lineup in January 2020. They were touring extensively for two years in support of their massive breakthrough album Joy As An Act Of Resistance, and now they have two more albums to decorate their sets with: 2020’s Ultra Mono and last year’s brilliant CRAWLER

    Last weekend, IDLES finally made their Coachella debut in the upgraded, energetic Mojave tent — and not only that, they were set to play directly after Arcade Fire’s surprise set on Friday evening. “I never thought I would have to walk on after they played,” IDLES guitarist, keyboardist, and stage-diving extraordinaire Mark Bowen tells Consequence. “They must have requested it!”

    Set times aside, IDLES are undoubtedly one of the most exciting live bands to appear at Coachella this year. Their set grew from the barebones power of “Colossus,” eventually bursting with energy for quicker cuts like “Mother,” and featuring a very special appearance from CRAWLER producer Kenny Beats for “The Beachland Ballroom.” Vocalist Joe Talbot announced Kenny Beats as a “member of the family” when introducing him, and the radiant performance reflected that camaraderie.

    In the modern era of Coachella, guitar bands aren’t as heavily favored by the festival’s organizers and attendees the way they were in the past, but IDLES managed to pull a dedicated crowd and conjured a cathartic, brilliant performance — with an appropriately sized moshpit in center of the tent to show for it.

    Danny Elfman shirtless Coachella
     Editor's Pick
    Coachella 2022: What You Didn’t See On The Livestream

    On the eve of their appearance at Coachella, Consequence spoke to Bowen about what Coachella means to him, their journey up until now, and their love of festivals.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jane's Addiction Perry Farrell video interview

Perry Farrell Talks Timeline for New Jane's Addiction Music, Tour Plans, and the Band's Early Days

April 19, 2022

Judith Light Interview Shining Vale

Judith Light on the Fascinating Scares of Shining Vale and Why She's Not Opposed to Auditioning

April 15, 2022

Alison Brie Interview Roar Glow

Roar Star Alison Brie on How GLOW Changed Her Career: "It Just Emboldened Me as a Person"

April 14, 2022

Julian Lennon Imagine

Julian Lennon on Covering "Imagine" For the First Time in Support of Ukraine: It Was 'The Right Occasion"

April 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

IDLES on Their Coachella Debut, Festival Memories and "Trying to Meet Harry Styles"

Menu Shop Search Sale