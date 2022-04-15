IDLES Bang Their Way Through “Crawl!” on Colbert: Watch

IDLES stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to perform their pummeling 2021 banger “Crawl!”

The British post-punks rocked through a storm of flickering lights. As frontman Joe Talbot howled, “And yeah, I’m on my knees for porcelain/ ‘Cause it felt like God to me/ And yeah, I’m a fucking crawler/ Crawling hurts, but it worked for me,” he stared at the ceiling with one hand raised, like a man facing God as he walks backwards into hell. Check out the performance below.

The song is featured on the post-punk outfit’s latest album CRAWLER, which was released last November after being preceded by singles “The Beachland Ballroom” and “Car Crash.” The LP also contains highlights “When the Lights Come On,” “The New Sensation,” and “Stockholm Syndrome.”

“This whole album, I tried to be more of a storyteller than I’ve ever been before, and more poetic, which I think is more honest, in an ironic way, than trying to be as blunt and down the line as possible,” lead vocalist Joe Talbot told Consequence upon the album’s release.

This weekend, the band kicks off their 2022 headlining tour in support of the album with a show at SOMA San Diego before heading to Coachella, where they’ll be performing on the Mojave stage at 8:10 p.m. Between weekends in Indio, the rockers will hit up Denver and Salt Lake City, and they’ll head to Europe on April 27th. Don’t worry, they’ll be back on this side of the Atlantic by the end of August. Grab tickets here.