Indigo De Souza Expands 2022 Tour

2021 breakout star Indigo De Souza is continuing to capitalize on the success of her sophomore album, Any Shape You Take, by announcing a new run of 2022 tour dates.

De Souza has become an in-demand tour mate, having wrapped a trek with Lucy Dacus last month and with plans to join My Morning Jacket and Courtney Barnett on the Here and Now touring festival this summer. Now, the North Carolina native has unveiled a new run of headlining dates beginning in the fall.

After finishing with Here and Now in Austin on September 1st, De Souza will embark on a solo jaunt starting September 2nd in Houston, Texas. The eight-stop tour will see her sweep through the southeast and up along the east coast, including a performance in New York and an appearance at Firefly Music Festival, before coming to a close in her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina on November 19th.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out all of her 2022 tour dates below, and book your seat here.

To promote the tour, De Souza has shared a new video for “Real Pain.” Directed by Andrew Anderson, it shows the songwriter giving a passionate performance inside a recording studio. Watch it after the jump.

Last year, De Souza spoke to Consequence for an exclusive interview, and in February she joined Lucy Dacus to participate in our ongoing series Two for the Road.

Indigo De Souza 2022 Tour Dates:

04/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat ~

04/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ~

04/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale ~

04/28 — South Bulington, VT @ Higher Ground ~

04/29 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~

04/30 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony ~

05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

05/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

05/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/11 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

05/12 — Margate, UK @ Elsewhere

05/13-14 — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

05/15 — Manchester, UK @ SOUP

05/16 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

05/17 — London, UK @ Electrowerkz

05/20 — Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Ball Park +

05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Artsplosure

05/24 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall %

05/25 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend %

05/27 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

06/14 — Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House

06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18 — Covington, KY @ Madison Live *

06/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

06/24 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

06/25 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/28 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooke Ampitheatre *

06/29 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

07/01 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

07/02 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

07/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

07/15 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/30 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/11-13 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/16-20 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Bodafone Paredes de Coura

08/18-21 — Crickhowell, WS @ Green Man Festival

08/19-21 — Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Festival

08/20 — Haselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/27-28 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay $

08/31 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum $

09/01 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater $

09/02 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group

09/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27

09/22-25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

09/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

09/29 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

11/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/19 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

~ = w/ Horse Jumper of Love & Friendship

+ = w/ Sylan Esso & Yo La Tengo

% = w/ Truth Club

* = w/ My Morning Jacket

$ = Here and There Festival w/ Courtney Barnett

^ = w/ Vundabar