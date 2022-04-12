Menu
Indigo De Souza Expands 2022 Tour

The North Carolina songwriter has unveiled headline dates for this fall

indigo de souza expands 2022 tour dates shows tickets buy
Indigo De Souza, photo by Kyler Vollmar
April 12, 2022

    2021 breakout star Indigo De Souza is continuing to capitalize on the success of her sophomore album, Any Shape You Takeby announcing a new run of 2022 tour dates.

    De Souza has become an in-demand tour mate, having wrapped a trek with Lucy Dacus last month and with plans to join My Morning Jacket and Courtney Barnett on the Here and Now touring festival this summer. Now, the North Carolina native has unveiled a new run of headlining dates beginning in the fall.

    After finishing with Here and Now in Austin on September 1st, De Souza will embark on a solo jaunt starting September 2nd in Houston, Texas. The eight-stop tour will see her sweep through the southeast and up along the east coast, including a performance in New York and an appearance at Firefly Music Festival, before coming to a close in her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina on November 19th.

    Related Video

    Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out all of her 2022 tour dates below, and book your seat here.

    To promote the tour, De Souza has shared a new video for “Real Pain.” Directed by Andrew Anderson, it shows the songwriter giving a passionate performance inside a recording studio. Watch it after the jump.

    Last year, De Souza spoke to Consequence for an exclusive interview, and in February she joined Lucy Dacus to participate in our ongoing series Two for the Road.

    Indigo De Souza 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat ~
    04/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ~
    04/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    04/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale ~
    04/28 — South Bulington, VT @ Higher Ground ~
    04/29 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~
    04/30 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony ~
    05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
    05/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
    05/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    05/11 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
    05/12 — Margate, UK @ Elsewhere
    05/13-14 — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival
    05/15 — Manchester, UK @ SOUP
    05/16 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
    05/17 — London, UK @ Electrowerkz
    05/20 — Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Ball Park +
    05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Artsplosure
    05/24 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall %
    05/25 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend %
    05/27 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
    06/14 — Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House
    06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/18 — Covington, KY @ Madison Live *
    06/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *
    06/24 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
    06/25 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
    06/28 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooke Ampitheatre *
    06/29 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
    07/01 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
    07/02 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
    07/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
    07/15 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    07/30 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
    08/11-13 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
    08/16-20 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Bodafone Paredes de Coura
    08/18-21 — Crickhowell, WS @ Green Man Festival
    08/19-21 — Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Festival
    08/20 — Haselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
    08/27-28 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
    08/28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay $
    08/31 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum $
    09/01 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater $
    09/02 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group
    09/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27
    09/22-25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
    09/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
    09/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^
    09/29 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^
    11/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    11/19 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

    ~ = w/ Horse Jumper of Love & Friendship
    + = w/ Sylan Esso & Yo La Tengo
    % = w/ Truth Club
    * = w/ My Morning Jacket
    $ = Here and There Festival w/ Courtney Barnett
    ^ = w/ Vundabar

