Indigo De Souza Expands 2022 Tour

2021 breakout star Indigo De Souza is continuing to capitalize on the success of her sophomore album, Any Shape You Take, by announcing a new run of 2022 tour dates.
De Souza has become an in-demand tour mate, having wrapped a trek with Lucy Dacus last month and with plans to join My Morning Jacket and Courtney Barnett on the Here and Now touring festival this summer. Now, the North Carolina native has unveiled a new run of headlining dates beginning in the fall.
After finishing with Here and Now in Austin on September 1st, De Souza will embark on a solo jaunt starting September 2nd in Houston, Texas. The eight-stop tour will see her sweep through the southeast and up along the east coast, including a performance in New York and an appearance at Firefly Music Festival, before coming to a close in her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina on November 19th.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out all of her 2022 tour dates below, and book your seat here.
To promote the tour, De Souza has shared a new video for “Real Pain.” Directed by Andrew Anderson, it shows the songwriter giving a passionate performance inside a recording studio. Watch it after the jump.
Last year, De Souza spoke to Consequence for an exclusive interview, and in February she joined Lucy Dacus to participate in our ongoing series Two for the Road.
Indigo De Souza 2022 Tour Dates:
04/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat ~
04/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ~
04/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale ~
04/28 — South Bulington, VT @ Higher Ground ~
04/29 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~
04/30 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony ~
05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
05/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
05/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/11 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
05/12 — Margate, UK @ Elsewhere
05/13-14 — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival
05/15 — Manchester, UK @ SOUP
05/16 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
05/17 — London, UK @ Electrowerkz
05/20 — Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Ball Park +
05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Artsplosure
05/24 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall %
05/25 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend %
05/27 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
06/14 — Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House
06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/18 — Covington, KY @ Madison Live *
06/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *
06/24 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
06/25 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/28 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooke Ampitheatre *
06/29 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
07/01 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
07/02 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
07/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
07/15 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/30 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
08/11-13 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/16-20 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Bodafone Paredes de Coura
08/18-21 — Crickhowell, WS @ Green Man Festival
08/19-21 — Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Festival
08/20 — Haselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/27-28 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
08/28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay $
08/31 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum $
09/01 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater $
09/02 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group
09/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27
09/22-25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
09/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^
09/29 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^
11/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/19 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
~ = w/ Horse Jumper of Love & Friendship
+ = w/ Sylan Esso & Yo La Tengo
% = w/ Truth Club
* = w/ My Morning Jacket
$ = Here and There Festival w/ Courtney Barnett
^ = w/ Vundabar