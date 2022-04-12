Last week, Interpol announced their new album The Other Side of Make-Believe by sharing lead single “Toni,” and the first part of an accompanying short film. Now, the band is back to finish the story with “Something Changed.” Check out the single and visual below.

“In ‘Something Changed,’ part 2 of our short film with Van Alpert, reality and reverie converge and our two lead characters find themselves in a kind of dream state — being pursued inexorably by an ominous figure (played by myself),” Interpol singer Paul Banks explained in a statement. “The lives of the three are intertwined in a nebula of fear, retribution, desire, and defiance.”

The track matches the melancholy piano of “Toni” with equally foreboding keys. “I waded through shame for this,” Banks sings, in his famously resigned monotone. If “Toni” and “Something Changed” are any indication, The Other Side of Make-Believe is gearing up to be a particularly moody soundscape.

Banks, guitarist Daniel Kessler, and drummer Samuel Fogarino recorded The Other Side of Make-Believe with legendary producers Flood and Alan Moulder. The trio began the LP, their seventh overall, remotely in 2020 before fleshing it out together in 2021. The album arrives July 15th via Matador, and you can pre-order it here.

Later this month, Interpol will hit the road with Tycho and Matthew Dear. Then, this summer, they’ll embark on a co-headlining tour with Matador labelmates Spoon. Find tickets to all the band’s gigs via Ticketmaster.