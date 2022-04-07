Interpol Announce New Album The Other Side of Make-Believe, Share “Toni”: Stream

Interpol are officially back. Today, the trio announced their seventh studio album The Other Side of Make-Believe, out July 15th via Matador. As a first preview, they shared the opening track, “Toni,” and its accompanying music video.

After beginning work on The Other Side of Make-Believe remotely, the band reunited at a rented home in the Catskills to begin fleshing out new material in early 2021. They completed it later that year in North London while reuniting with previous collaborator Alan Moulder, who co-produced the album with Flood.

“We really extracted the honey out of this situation,” said drummer Samuel Fogarino in a statement. Guitarist Daniel Kessler added, “Working alone was raw at first, but has opened up a vivid new chapter for us.”

Related Video

Lead singer Paul Banks shed more light on the writing process, saying, “We usually write live, but for the first time, I’m not shouting over a drum kit. Daniel and I have a strong enough chemistry that I could picture how my voice would complement the scratch demos he emailed over. Then I could turn the guys down on my laptop, locate these colorful melodies, and generally get the message across in an understated fashion.”

The marching instrumentation of “Toni” surges forward with a driving piano serving as an anchor, as Banks looks to leave the past in his literal rearview while coasting down the Pacific highway. “The aim now is perfection always,” he sings. “The aim now is leave it behind, yes/ Oh no, through perception’s hallways/ And the change comes we’ll live in green skies.”

Directed by Van Alpert, the music video is the first installment of a two-part film. Watch the clip below.

Interpol last released Marauder in 2018 and A Fine Mess EP in 2019. In support of the album, the group will head out on a tour with Tycho and Matthew Dear later this month. In late August, they’ll link up with Spoon for a co-headlining trek. Pick up your seats via Ticketmaster.

The Other Side of Make-Believe Artwork:

The Other Side of Make-Believe Tracklist:

01. Toni

02. Fables

03. Into the Night

04. Mr Credit

05. Something Changed

06. Renegade Hearts

07. Passenger

08. Greenwich

09. Gran Hotel

10. Big Shot City

11. Go Easy (Palermo)