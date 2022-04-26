Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Posts Radiohead Song to Express Feelings About Elon Musk

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has a lot of feelings about Elon Musk buying his company, and like many 45-year-old men with questionable beard games, he chose to express himself in the form of a Radiohead song. And while close readers might attempt to find evidence of satire in the choice, Dorsey seemed to show his support for Musk when he tweeted out the Kid A track, “Everything in Its Right Place.”

Before Musk’s purchase, Dorsey owned a little more than 2% of Twitter, and while he maintained a seat on the board, he was expected to leave that post next month. As he explained in a Twitter thread, he sees Musk as the right man to continue his work.

“I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” he wrote in explanation of his Radiohead post. “The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Dorsey continued, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

That phrase, “the light of consciousness,” is certainly a good one, although it’s doubtful that Radiohead themselves would agree with the world’s richest man spending $43 billion on a microblogging app instead of, say, ending world hunger. In fact, longtime Radiohead listeners can probably think of a dozen songs more apt for the moment, from “2 + 2 = 5” through pretty much all of OK Computer.

As for Dorsey, he believes, “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one. This is also [CEO Parag Agrawal]’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path… I believe it with all my heart.”

Advertisement

Check out Dorsey’s full Twitter thread below, including his post about Radiohead. That tweet links to TIDAL, a company in which Dorsey purchased a majority stake last year.

Musk has many times claimed to be a champion of free speech, though his actions tell a different story. Still, he seems likely to relax bans on The Babylon Bee, a right-wing satire website which got booted for transphobic behavior, as well as former President Donald Trump, who famously used the platform to incite the January 6th insurrection. But Trump says he won’t come back, instead preferring his own platform TRUTH Social.

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. Advertisement — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022