Jack White Performs National Anthem At Detroit Tigers Game: Watch

Detroit's favorite son celebrates the release of his new album and opening day

April 8, 2022 | 1:10pm ET

    Jack White celebrated the release of his new album, Fear of the Dawn, with a trip to the ballpark. Detroit’s favorite son was on hand at today’s Tigers game to perform the National Anthem.

    For the performance, White was backed by bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary, and drummer Daru Jones — the same trio who will be by White’s side on his upcoming “Supply Chain Issues Tour.” Watch the replay below.

    Before the game, White and his mother caught up with Tigers great, Kirk Gibson.

    This evening, White will kick off the “Supply Chain Issues Tour” with the first of two shows at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit. The lengthy trek runs through the end of August and includes a rotating list of opening acts, including a reunited Be Your Own Pet, The Kills, Afghan Whigs, Geese, Ezra Furman, Chicano Batman, and Briston Maroney. You can purchase tickets here.

    Also, read our review of Fear of the Dawn — White’s loudest and weirdest solo album to date — which is out today via Third Man Records.

