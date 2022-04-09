Jack White Marries Girlfriend Olivia Jean On Stage During Detroit Concert

It was a big day for Jack White. He released a new album, performed the National Anthem at opening day for the Detroit Tigers, and kicked off his “Supply Chain Issues Tour.” Oh, and he got married!

According to the Detroit Free Press, White proposed to and married his girlfriend, Olivia Jean, during his concert at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre on Friday night. Per WXYZ Detroit, White popped the question while singing “Hotel Yorba” at the end of his main set.

Moments later, White and Jean were married in an on-stage ceremony officiated by White’s longtime friend, Ben Swank, with White’s mother and Jean’s father both in attendance.

Advertisement

Related Video

Following the wedding, White concluded the concert by performing “Steady, as She Goes” and “Seven Nation Army.”

White first met Jean in 2009 after she handed him a demo tape at a Dead Weather concert. She was soon invited to record at White’s Third Man Records studio in Nashville, marking the beginning of a fruitful musical partnership that has spanned over a decade. Jean released a handful of albums through Third Man, both as a solo artist and as a member of the band The Black Belles. She was also a member of White’s touring band.

White and Jean never publicly acknowledged their romantic relationship, and it’s not clear how long they had been dating.

Advertisement

This is White’s third marriage. He was previously married to model and singer Karen Elson and his former White Stripes bandmate Meg White.

This is a developing story…