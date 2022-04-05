Jack White, Pearl Jam to Headline Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Jack White, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, and Chris Stapleton are set to headline Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in 2022.
The annual event returns to Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from September 15th-18th. Other notable acts include Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Greta Van Fleet, Father John Misty, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Courtney Barnett.
General admission and VIP passes are now on sale via the festival’s website.
Also playing are Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Yola, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Houndmouth, S.G. Goodman, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Elle King, Reignwolf, Jukebox the Ghost, and more.
Aside from the impressive music lineup, Bourbon & Beyond also promises unique bourbon and culinary experiences, featuring demos and tastings from the master distillers and celebrity chefs live and in-person.