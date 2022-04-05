Menu
Jack White, Pearl Jam to Headline Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival

The four-day event also boasts Kings of Leon, Chris Stapleton, Alanis Morrissette, Brandi Carlile, and many more

Jack White and Eddie Vedder
Jack White and Eddie Vedder, photo via Instagram
April 5, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Jack White, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, and Chris Stapleton are set to headline Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in 2022.

    The annual event returns to Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from September 15th-18th. Other notable acts include Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Greta Van Fleet, Father John Misty, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Courtney Barnett.

    General admission and VIP passes are now on sale via the festival’s website.

    Also playing are Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Yola, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Houndmouth, S.G. Goodman, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Elle King, Reignwolf, Jukebox the Ghost, and more.

    Aside from the impressive music lineup, Bourbon & Beyond also promises unique bourbon and culinary experiences, featuring demos and tastings from the master distillers and celebrity chefs live and in-person.

    Bourbon & Beyond Festival 2022 lineup

