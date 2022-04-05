Jack White, Pearl Jam to Headline Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Jack White, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, and Chris Stapleton are set to headline Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in 2022.

The annual event returns to Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from September 15th-18th. Other notable acts include Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Greta Van Fleet, Father John Misty, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Courtney Barnett.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale via the festival’s website.

Related Video

Also playing are Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Yola, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Houndmouth, S.G. Goodman, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Elle King, Reignwolf, Jukebox the Ghost, and more.

Advertisement

Aside from the impressive music lineup, Bourbon & Beyond also promises unique bourbon and culinary experiences, featuring demos and tastings from the master distillers and celebrity chefs live and in-person.