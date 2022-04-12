Menu
Jack White Releasing Soundboard Recordings of Every Show from 2022 Tour

You can currently stream and/or download Friday's tour kick-off in Detroit

Jack White live
Jack White, photo by David James Swanson
April 12, 2022 | 11:31am ET

    Jack White will will be soundboard quality recordings of every show from his ongoing “Supply Chain Issues Tour” on nugs.net.

    Already, White’s tour kick-off at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre — during which he proposed to and married his girlfriend Olivia Jean — is available to stream or download.

    Additional shows will be added to the archive over the course of White’s tour.

    Fans can subscribe to nugs.net for $12.99 per month and receive on-demand streaming access to nug.net’s entire archive (including a number of White’s shows from previous tours). Alternatively, individual shows are available to purchase in MP3, FLAC, and CD formats.

    White’s lengthy “Supply Chains Tour” runs through the end of August and includes a rotating list of opening acts, including a reunited Be Your Own Pet, The Kills, Afghan Whigs, Geese, Ezra Furman, Chicano Batman, and Briston Maroney. You can purchase tickets here.

    Also, read our review of Fear of the Dawn — White’s loudest and weirdest solo album to date — which was released last Friday via Third Man Records. A second, acoustic album called Entering Heaven Alive will be released on July 22nd.

