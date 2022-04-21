Jack White Rips Through “What’s the Trick?” on Colbert: Watch

Jack White arrived fully equipped to rock as he took a break from his ongoing “Supply Chain Issues Tour” to perform “What’s the Trick?” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The track comes from his recently released fourth solo album Fear of the Dawn.

Prior to his performance, White sat down for a quick chat with Colbert. He discussed his recent on-stage marriage to Olivia Jean, upholstery, and the advice he once received from Prince (“Don’t let anyone tell you how to play guitar,” Prince told him).

Watch both the performance and interview below.

White has a long history of being game for Colbert’s antics stretching back to 2011, when White dominated the then-Colbert Report star’s farcical StePhest Colbchella summer concert series with the three-part rock epic 2011: A Rock Odyssey. The pair also collaborated on the song “Charlene II (I’m Over You).” On the Late Show, White has performed as part of The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather as well as a solo act while promoting 2018’s Boarding House Reach.

Released earlier this month, Fear of the Dawn debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales charts. It was preceded by the songs “Taking Me Back,” “Hi-De-Ho” with Q-Tip, and the album’s title track. He’s also previewed his upcoming acoustic album Entering Heaven Alive, out July 22nd, with the single “Love is Selfish.”

White is on a tear with his current “Supply Chain Issues Tour,” which has seen the artist propose to, then subsequently wed, his girlfriend and touring guitarist Olivia Jean on-stage at the Detroit opener, while also delivering soundboard recordings of each stop via nugs.net. Audiences will be treated to a rotating lineup of supporting acts featuring the newly-reunited Be Your Own Pet, The Kills, Afghan Whigs, Ezra Furman, Chicano Batman, and Briston Maroney. Aside from his massive solo tour, White’s been tapped to headline a number of festivals including this weekend’s High Water Festival, Mad Cool in Madrid, Ohana Fest in California, and Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival. Grab your seats to his upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.