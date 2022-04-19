Menu
Jack White Unveils “What’s the Trick?” Music Video: Watch

The scorching song appears on his new solo album Fear of the Dawn

jack white what's the trick music video fear of the dawn
Jack White in “What’s the Trick” video
April 19, 2022

    Jack White has unveiled a new music video for “What’s the Trick?,” the scorching single from his new album Fear of the Dawn.

    The music video premiered as a Facebook exclusive, perhaps because White wanted a platform that matched his blue hair. “Hey all you night owls,” a DJ says to open the visuals, “I’ve got just the trick to keep you up ’til the morning light. A new cut by Jack White: ‘What’s the Trick?’ Enjoy.”

    The video was directed by Jason Lester. It finds White rocking out in a blue-lit studio, with cuts to the various “night owls” rocking out to the song. You can check out “What’s the Trick?” below, or via Facebook.

    In the US, Fear of Dawn debuted this week at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, while claiming the No. 1 spot on a number of genre-specific charts, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales.

    Earlier this month, White kicked off his “Supply Chain Issues Tour” with a performance (and a wedding!) in Detroit. He’ll be releasing soundboard quality recordings for every show along the way, and tickets for upcoming dates are available here. Those who attend later performances might expect a very different setlist; despite just releasing his fourth solo album this month, White has already announced LP5, Entering Heaven Alivefor July 22nd.

Jack White Unveils "What's the Trick?" Music Video: Watch

