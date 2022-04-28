James Corden to Exit Late Late Show in 2023

James Corden’s tenure as host of the Late Late Show is coming to an end.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Corden has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him with CBS for a final season in 2023-2023.

The British actor and comedian became host of the Late Late Show in 2015 after assuming the role from Craig Ferguson. In recent media interviews, Corden said he and his family were “homesick,” and suggested the Los Angeles-based Late Late Show was not his “final destination.”

As host of the Late Late Show, Corden introduced several popular reoccurring segments. Most notably, Carpool Karaoke, in which Corden sings songs with A-list musicians while behind the wheel, became such a virtual sensation that it received its own three season spin-off show on Apple TV. With a background in theater, Corden also routinely incorporated musical sketches into the program.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on the Late Late Show,” George Cheeks, the president of CBS, said of Corden’s departure in a statement.

Outside of the Late Late Show, Corden has appeared in films such as Cats, Peter Rabbit, The Prom, and Cinderella.