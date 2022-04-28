Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

James Corden to Exit Late Late Show in 2023

The late-night host will leave the show after eight years

James Corden Late Late Show
James Corden (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 28, 2022 | 6:25pm ET

    James Corden’s tenure as host of the Late Late Show is coming to an end.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Corden has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him with CBS for a final season in 2023-2023.

    The British actor and comedian became host of the Late Late Show in 2015 after assuming the role from Craig Ferguson. In recent media interviews, Corden said he and his family were “homesick,” and suggested the Los Angeles-based Late Late Show was not his “final destination.”

    Related Video

    As host of the Late Late Show, Corden introduced several popular reoccurring segments. Most notably, Carpool Karaoke, in which Corden sings songs with A-list musicians while behind the wheel, became such a virtual sensation that it received its own three season spin-off show on Apple TV. With a background in theater, Corden also routinely incorporated musical sketches into the program.

    Advertisement

    “We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on the Late Late Show,” George Cheeks, the president of CBS, said of Corden’s departure in a statement.

    Outside of the Late Late Show, Corden has appeared in films such as Cats, Peter Rabbit, The Prom, and Cinderella.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Honeybee

Honeybee (Scott Ian's Son Revel) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Get Out of My Head": Stream

April 28, 2022

mission impossible 7 title dead reckoning – part one

Tom Cruise Unveils Mission: Impossible 7 Title

April 28, 2022

Metric tour dates New Album Formentera all comes crashing music video

Metric Announce New Album Formentera and 2022 Tour Dates

April 28, 2022

killer mike ozark netflix final season preview trailer watch clip

Killer Mike and Ruth Talk Desperation and Hip-Hop in Clip from Ozark: Watch

April 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Corden to Exit Late Late Show in 2023

Menu Shop Search Sale