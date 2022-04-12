Menu
Jamie xx Shares New Song “LET’S DO IT AGAIN”: Stream

A celebration of human connection just in time for festival season

jamie xx lets do it again stream
Jamie xx, photo by Laura Coulson
April 12, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    Now that live music is (hopefully) back for good, Jamie xx has crafted a new song just in time for summer festival season. Listen to the celebratory single “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” below.

    “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” is a glitchy, sample-heavy track, which centers on the lyrics “Let’s do it again/ I want to get high on your love.” Jamie xx detailed the song’s excitement for human connection in a statement, noting he wrote the song as live music made its return.

    “I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” the DJ and producer said in a statement. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!”

    Jamie xx’s last solo efforts were 2015 LP In Colour and the 2020 single “Idontknow.” The artist will do it again, however, when he plays Coachella and Firefly this year. See all of his upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Back in March, Jamie xx teamed up with his xx bandmate Oliver Sim to produce his first-ever solo singles, “Romance with a Memory,” and “Fruit.”

    Jamie xx 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/24 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    05/28 — Brussels, BE @ Core Festival
    06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/10 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Kept Secret Festival
    06/11 — Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
    06/12 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival
    06/25 — Tuscany, IT @ La Prima Estate
    06/30 — Marmande, FR @ Garorock
    07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/14 — Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
    07/15 — Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival
    07/16 — Sesimbra, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
    07/23 — Aulnoye-Aymeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secrètes
    08/12 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
    08/20 — Perth, UK @ Otherlands Music & Arts Festival
    08/26 — Lincolnshire, UK @ Lost Village Festival
    08/27 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
    09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Forwards
    09/22-09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
    11/04 — Turin, IT @ Club 2 Club

