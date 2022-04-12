Jamie xx Shares New Song “LET’S DO IT AGAIN”: Stream

Now that live music is (hopefully) back for good, Jamie xx has crafted a new song just in time for summer festival season. Listen to the celebratory single “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” below.
“LET’S DO IT AGAIN” is a glitchy, sample-heavy track, which centers on the lyrics “Let’s do it again/ I want to get high on your love.” Jamie xx detailed the song’s excitement for human connection in a statement, noting he wrote the song as live music made its return.
“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” the DJ and producer said in a statement. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!”
Jamie xx’s last solo efforts were 2015 LP In Colour and the 2020 single “Idontknow.” The artist will do it again, however, when he plays Coachella and Firefly this year. See all of his upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
Back in March, Jamie xx teamed up with his xx bandmate Oliver Sim to produce his first-ever solo singles, “Romance with a Memory,” and “Fruit.”
Jamie xx 2022 Tour Dates:
04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/24 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/28 — Brussels, BE @ Core Festival
06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/10 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Kept Secret Festival
06/11 — Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
06/12 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival
06/25 — Tuscany, IT @ La Prima Estate
06/30 — Marmande, FR @ Garorock
07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/14 — Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/15 — Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/16 — Sesimbra, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/23 — Aulnoye-Aymeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secrètes
08/12 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/20 — Perth, UK @ Otherlands Music & Arts Festival
08/26 — Lincolnshire, UK @ Lost Village Festival
08/27 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Forwards
09/22-09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
11/04 — Turin, IT @ Club 2 Club