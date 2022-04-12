Jamie xx Shares New Song “LET’S DO IT AGAIN”: Stream

Now that live music is (hopefully) back for good, Jamie xx has crafted a new song just in time for summer festival season. Listen to the celebratory single “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” below.

“LET’S DO IT AGAIN” is a glitchy, sample-heavy track, which centers on the lyrics “Let’s do it again/ I want to get high on your love.” Jamie xx detailed the song’s excitement for human connection in a statement, noting he wrote the song as live music made its return.

“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” the DJ and producer said in a statement. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!”

Jamie xx’s last solo efforts were 2015 LP In Colour and the 2020 single “Idontknow.” The artist will do it again, however, when he plays Coachella and Firefly this year. See all of his upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Back in March, Jamie xx teamed up with his xx bandmate Oliver Sim to produce his first-ever solo singles, “Romance with a Memory,” and “Fruit.”

Jamie xx 2022 Tour Dates:

04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/24 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/28 — Brussels, BE @ Core Festival

06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/10 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Kept Secret Festival

06/11 — Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/12 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

06/25 — Tuscany, IT @ La Prima Estate

06/30 — Marmande, FR @ Garorock

07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/14 — Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/15 — Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/16 — Sesimbra, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/23 — Aulnoye-Aymeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secrètes

08/12 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/20 — Perth, UK @ Otherlands Music & Arts Festival

08/26 — Lincolnshire, UK @ Lost Village Festival

08/27 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Forwards

09/22-09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

11/04 — Turin, IT @ Club 2 Club

