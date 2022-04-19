Block-Shaped Man Jason Momoa to Star in Minecraft Movie

Warner Bros. are getting their casting squared away on the film adaptation of the blockbuster — and block buster — video game Minecraft. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Jason Momoa, a man who looks like he was carved out of stone, is in final negotiations to play the lead role.

Plot details haven’t yet been unearthed. But Jared Hess, best known for helming Napoleon Dynamite, is set to direct. Production will come from Dune producer Mary Parent and Godzilla vs. Kong producer Roy Lee.

Minecraft first became public in 2009 and received a full launch by Sweden’s Mojang Studios 2011. The massively popular game sets players in a blocky, algorithmically-generated world, mining resources to create earthworks, machines, and structures that range from the simple to the dazzlingly complex.

At its peak, Minecraft was estimated to have over 140 million active users. In 2014, Microsoft acquired Mojang for $2.5 billion.

As for Momoa, he last appeared as Duncan Idaho in Dune, and he’ll soon be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and in F10, the next entry in the Fast and Furious franchise.