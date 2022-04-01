Menu
Jim Carrey “Probably” Retiring: “I Have Enough. I’ve Done Enough.”

"I'm being fairly serious"

Jim Carrey on Access Hollywood (image via YouTube)
April 1, 2022 | 10:42am ET

    Jim Carrey says he’s “probably” retiring.

    In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 60-year-old actor and comedian said he expects Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to be his last film. “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” Carrey said. “It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

    He added, “I really like my quiet life and I really love putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

    Carrey has stepped away from acting before, retreating from big budget films after 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To, and pausing entirely after appearing in the 2016 indies The Bad Batch and Dark Crimes. After that, he didn’t have a major role again until 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, which he followed with recurring appearances as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.

    Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in theaters April 8th. If the villainous Dr. Robotnik is indeed Carrey’s final role, then Paramount will have to make other plans for Sonic the Hedgehog 3which was announced last month.

    Earlier this week, Carrey caused a stir when he called Hollywood “spineless” for applauding Will Smith after he had slapped Chris Rock.

